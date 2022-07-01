Some of what follows is going to be met with anger and disgust by some and a degree of support by others. Still others will be caught up somewhere in the middle.
This nation’s Supreme Court last week voted to kill off its 50-year legislation to allow abortion.
An immediate and rather strong protest by pro-abortion folks came about.
Since I have the legal right to pick one way or another on matters of national interest, I went with the group who supported the ruling.
Make no mistake about it, I strongly believe abortion is an act of murder and should be treated that way.
And I don’t subscribe to the beliefs of those who accept time standards for justifying abortion — like five weeks or 10 weeks or 15 weeks after the initial start of pregnancy.
That is one big chunk of nonsense.
I don’t see how anybody can argue the fact that life in a woman’s womb starts with the moment of conception. That’s when the life of a new little baby starts, and there can be no other starting point.
That first moment runs into a second in time, the second runs into a minute, a minute into an hour, an hour into a day, a day into a week, a week into a month, a month into another until a beautiful new baby makes a mom and dad deliriously happy and enters a world I’m not sure is fitting.
Again, it all goes back to that moment of conception, and without that there can be no start.
Push those time standards out of the way and let nature, and perhaps a higher source, have their way.
If you abort that baby at any other time, then you are committing murder.
And one other very important part. Are those people so in love with abortion not familiar with the medicinal and surgical ways to avoid pregnancies? They’re out there, they work, and they are not in any way connected to murder.
Granted, not all of the pieces of a new baby come together at the same time, and I’ll not even try to recite that schedule.
All I really know is that system has worked for a long, long time, and a vast majority of newborns are in pretty good shape when that nine-month bell rings.
God bless you, Dave McBride. You are a local treasure. I value your work and hope it continues for years to come, sir.
