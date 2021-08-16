Judicial centers across the Owensboro region are making different decisions as to whether face masks are required by people coming to court.
Last week, John Minton, Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court and head of the Administrative Office of the Courts, issued an order that allows chief judges in each judicial district to decide whether, or when, face masks will be required in judicial centers.
Minton’s order says while all courts across the state are open to anyone with court business, the use of face masks is strongly encouraged. Minton issued the order after cases of COVID-19 again began rising across the state: According to the Green River District Health Department, there were 616 new cases of COVID-19 in the district’s seven-county service area for the week ending Friday, including 266 new cases in Daviess County.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said court officials decided everyone coming to the Holbrook Judicial Center downtown must be masked.
Minton’s order also says courts are encouraged to continue holding hearings virtually.
“We do a lot of virtual hearings,” Wethington said Thursday. “We held virtual hearings today with the various correctional facilities.”
But in-person court appearances are going forward, and the county has a trial scheduled for this week, Wethington said.
“Trials right now are still scheduled,” Wethington said. There are not restrictions on how many people can be in a courtroom at the same time, Wethington said.
Circuit Judge Brian Wiggins, chief Circuit judge for Muhlenberg and McLean counties, said face masks will not be mandated for everyone entering the judicial center in Greenville.
“We are requiring all jurors and persons participating in the trial to wear masks,” Wiggins said Friday. People coming to court for other business will be “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mask, Wiggins said.
During a trial, a person is required to keep on a mask, unless they are actively participating, such as providing evidence and testimony or making an argument, Wiggins said.
For trials in Circuit Court, “the reason we have the mask mandate is we have a very full courtroom on days we have to select jurors,” Wiggins said.
If necessary, Muhlenberg County could use two courtrooms during trials in Circuit Court; the jury pool could be placed in one courtroom and only brought over individually if selected to be a juror, Wiggins said.
Stephanie King-Logsdon, Circuit clerk for McLean County, said Wiggins’ orders on masks also apply to the judicial center in Calhoun.
Ohio County Clerk Shannon Kirtley said Circuit Judge Tim Coleman has ordered that people coming to the Community Center in Hartford must wear a mask when they go to the third floor for court business. The lower floors are taken by county government.
“The only restriction we have is we are requiring masks,” Kirtley said.
Michael Boling, Circuit clerk in Hancock County, said Coleman also issued orders for anyone entering the judicial center in Hawesville to wear a face mask.
“That applies to any public coming into the building for any (purpose), for court or to pay a fine,” Boling said.
While things could change, as of now the courthouse “is still open to anyone,” Boling said.
Seats are marked in courtrooms, so people will sit 6 feet apart while at court, he said.
“We try to make sure we sit people where there’s as much distance between as we possibly can,” Boling said.
