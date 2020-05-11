County jails housing Department of Corrections work crews are considering when those crews again go out into the communities.
DOC work crews are made up of low-risk state inmates. In Daviess County, jail crews work at the landfill, transfer station, animal shelter and perform road work.
Brad Boyd, Christian County jailer and president of the Kentucky Jailers Association, said the decision on when to put a jail crew back to work will likely ultimately fall to officials in individual counties.
“The Justice Cabinet has asked us to come up with how we would like to open community service” crews, Boyd said. “A lot of jailers didn’t like that idea, because they were putting the responsibility on us. I said … ‘It does fall on us.’ ”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said last week the state suggested no community service crews go back to work before Monday, May 11.
“DOC hasn’t come down with anything on state work crews,” Maglinger said. “They may want to put it on individual communities to make that decision. I think (jailers) are just confused, and don’t know what to do.”
In Daviess County, “we don’t have a plan on starting our crews before May 11,” Maglinger said.
In an email, Lisa Lamb, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, said, “At this point, jails have been advised that state inmates should still not be working on outside details. The Department of Corrections will advise the jails when the work details can resume.”
Jail crews do receive some salary for working and also receive time off of their sentence.
Although workers at the Daviess County jail haven’t been going outside the facility, they have been making cloth masks, which the jail donated to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Maglinger said.
“I’ll probably have the inmates get back” to making masks, Maglinger said.
Boyd said the decision to restart crews will have to be made individually because counties have been impacted differently by the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the decision is economic, because jail crews perform thousands of dollars worth of labor for counties.
“The counties already strapped for money are paying to do that stuff,” such as mowing or road work that was done by jail crews before the pandemic, Boyd said.
Maglinger said, “Some (counties) like Hopkins County, have been hit harder” by the pandemic. “... Some jails are in good shape and think they can lift everything.”
Some guidelines jailers have received from the state include separating work crews from the rest of the jail’s population, Maglinger said. The topic was discussed at a Jailers Association teleconference last week.
“They even talked about putting some liability on the inmates” who volunteer to continue working, Maglinger said.
Boyd said continuing to participate in the work crews during the pandemic would have to be voluntary and inmates shouldn’t be penalized for not wanting to work.
“They are serving their sentence … but they are still human beings,” Boyd said. “We wouldn’t jeopardize their safety, but it is a delicate balance because counties do depend on that labor.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
