Dear Momma —
Another year gone by, and what a year it was. I guess you could say these are the “interesting times” referenced in that ancient Chinese curse.
But you know how much I love a happy ending, so I am doing my best to ignore the drama and the tragedy and the sorrow, and instead am focusing on the many, many good things that have happened — and embracing the expectation that the best is yet to come.
First, though, I want to acknowledge a sad reminder that Patrick shared with me back in October. At a certain point that month, I had lived exactly half of my life with you … and half my life without you. Losing you was the worst day of my life. I still remember the surreal feeling of seeing cars going down the street and people going about their everyday business as if nothing had happened … as if the world had not changed forever … which, for me, it had.
Pat’s reminder was especially poignant as it came just a month after losing Dad. Again, that date marked another coincidental balance, as we left Buffalo when I was 8 years old — and then I reconnected with Dad eight years ago. During that time, Dad and I grew very close, and I feel especially honored and blessed that he was able to share stories, memories and insights about you that I would otherwise never have known.
“No doubt the universe is unfolding as it should,” someone said, and I don’t doubt that, not at all, even when I don’t understand or like the way in which it is unfolding.
But it’s not up to me.
Which is probably for the best.
Speaking of the best, I finally have my Christmas decorations just the way I want them. And I have comfortable chairs for my patio, and the big chair in the living room is broken in for optimum comfort. I replaced that awful ceiling fan in the living room that I never liked anyway; one crummy lightbulb that didn’t do any good, plus I don’t like things moving around over my head so I never turned on the fan anyway. It took me forever to find the perfect light fixture, but I did, and I also found the perfect guys to install it — guys who were strong enough and steady enough to stand on a ladder while attaching a light fixture to the ceiling — and it helps that they were not afraid of electricity.
I cleaned out my closets and dresser and the linen closet in the bathroom, and now they are neat and organized and uncluttered of all the stuff I never use but somehow felt that I needed to keep anyway. Guess what: I didn’t need those things at all. Now, when I open those doors or drawers, I pause for just a moment to admire how nice everything looks, and how easy it is to find just exactly the item I want. As for the stuff I got rid of, I donated everything to places where someone really does need them, and really will use them, and that’s the best possible outcome for cleaning that I can think of.
So my house is getting closer and closer to absolute perfection, with everything just the way I want it for every season of the year. Hard to believe this will be my fourth Christmas in what I still think of as “my new house,” and I am feeling more and more optimistic that the remainder of my wish list of home improvements will eventually be accomplished.
Speaking of time going by: By this time next year, I will be happily, joyfully, giddily retired. Not that I haven’t enjoyed working, but 47 years is enough. I’m ready now for 47 years of retirement. I am thankful, Momma, truly thankful to have had two great jobs that I’ve loved, but now, as I approach the end of that particular road, I am looking forward more than anyone can imagine to reclaiming my life, my time, to do all the things I’ve always wanted to do. I hope I live forever, because that’s how long it will take me to accomplish it all. Traveling with an open-ended return date, writing, painting, puttering around with my family tree research project, finally getting beyond G, C and D on my guitar, volunteering in a way that makes a difference, spending meaningful time with the grandkids — oh joy, oh bliss, oh happiness.
Like I said: The best is yet to come.
And that’s not even the best of it.
The best has taken me awhile to learn, and that is knowing you are safe and warm and happy and at peace. You don’t have to worry about anything anymore. Your “interesting times” now are more about the wonders of the universe (and beyond) and a depth of understanding that goes beyond anything anyone here can know or even imagine. Everything is unfolding as it should, and someday, the ever-circling years will bring me to the place where the veil is lifted.
At that point, dear Momma, time won’t mean a thing. Half of forever is still forever.
And that’s how long I will love you: Forever.
Little Annie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.