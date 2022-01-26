The Comfort Suites Inn on Salem Drive has been housing Afghan refugees since late-November last year. Manager Roger Buchanan said it will be “bittersweet” to say goodbye to all of them as they move into more long-term housing in the next week or so.
The hotel has housed as many as 170 Afghan refugees since they began arriving in Owensboro at the end of October.
“That was a lot of people for us,” Buchanan said. “When they first hit our doors, it was kind of enlightening, because there were maybe only four who spoke English, and I kept thinking, ‘I’m not sure how we’re going to deal with this, but we’re going to do the best we can,’ and that’s what we did.”
The International Center first contacted the hotel in November, as more families began arriving in Owensboro and housing was not able to be acquired quickly enough.
“That wasn’t a problem — we had rooms, and then the next thing I know, it was just more families, then more families, then more families,” Buchanan said. “They were coming so fast.”
Many of the families, too, he said, were large, with up to maybe nine people in some, meaning they would need two rooms.
Although it was not an easy feat to get so many families housed, he said the hotel was up for the challenge and have done the best they can to get everyone accommodated.
“It kind of reminded me of Joseph and Mary, because it was kind of coming about that time of year,” Buchanan said. “In a lot of places, there was no room at the inn, and fortunately for us, we had room. It was more or less a blessing in disguise, and we were geared for it.”
Volunteer coordinator Diane Ford said as of right now, all families are either in long-term housing or staying at the hotel.
As of Monday, she said there were 50 refugees still in the hotel, and the International Center expects to get everyone out of the hotel and into long-term housing by the end of the month.
“We are moving a considerable number out this week and hope to have everyone out by Feb. 1, if all goes as planned,” she said.
Community donations have paid for the hotel stays, according to Ford.
“That’s currently one of my greatest endeavors, is raising the money through donations, so that will be an ongoing process, as we’ve been here for quite a while,” she said.
Buchanan said since Afghan families have arrived in Owensboro, they have taken over the hotel, and it has really been a positive experience for everyone involved, with many opportunities for learning experiences on both sides.
He said hotel staff have taken to watching children when parents are busy filling out paperwork for necessary documentation, and there has been a lot of effort to help refugees get acclimated to some aspects of life in America, specifically in regards to working electronics.
He said the hotel had to also change its approach to meals to ensure refugees were able to have meals that met their dietary restrictions.
But several months in, he said there has been a lot of learning on both sides.
“It’s really remarkable to see from Nov. 12, when they first started arriving, to now, how far they came,” he said.
Buchanan said he related to the refugees in some ways because as a child, his father was in the military, and his family had to move around a lot.
“We were always the new kids on the block,” he said.
Because of this, he said it has been a goal of his and the hotel staff to make sure Afghan families receive everything they need and are comfortable in their temporary accommodations.
As hotel staff look to say goodbye to refugee families by the end of the month, Buchanan said it is difficult in some ways.
“We would do it again,” he said. “It’s bittersweet. We hate to see them go because we’ve gotten so comfortable with them, and they’ve gotten so comfortable with us.”
Afghan refugee Mohammad Jamil said he has been staying in the hotel since Nov. 27, 2021.
While he did not expect to stay in a hotel for so long, he said it has been a positive experience so far, and he has been able to meet many people, whether they be other refugees he has been able to build relationships with or community members that have reached out to offer assistance.
“It’s hard, but it’s still good,” he said. “We are hanging out with our fellow brothers, and we have been really taken care of. All of the local population are good people here. They come visit and ask us if we need anything.”
Jamil said he had American friends in Afghanistan, as well as friends from his home country that have lived in America for some time, so he somewhat knew what to expect, but still, things are very different, and it will take some time for everyone to adapt.
His biggest concern, he said, is getting the proper documentation he needs to live here, as it has been a long process and will likely continue to be.
“We have been working with American troops for so long in Afghanistan — I think we deserve that,” he said.
As far as life in Owensboro, however, he said he and many others are still in a bit of a transitional phase, living in the hotel and having most everything provided for them, so he looks forward to getting into long-term housing some time this week and having more privacy.
“It is a good experience,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be in a hotel that long, but I won’t complain. It will be better when we got out and live in our houses; it will be more quiet.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
