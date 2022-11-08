Academy of Country Music Award winner Jake Owen will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter as part of his “Up There Down Here Tour.”

Owen, 41, signed with RCA Records Nashville in 2005 and came into the music scene with his debut single “Yee Haw,” which was released in February 2006. The song reached the top 20 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, while his debut album “Startin’ with Me” hit the top 10 in the U.S. Country Album charts and the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Albums chart.

