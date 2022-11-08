Academy of Country Music Award winner Jake Owen will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter as part of his “Up There Down Here Tour.”
Owen, 41, signed with RCA Records Nashville in 2005 and came into the music scene with his debut single “Yee Haw,” which was released in February 2006. The song reached the top 20 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, while his debut album “Startin’ with Me” hit the top 10 in the U.S. Country Album charts and the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Albums chart.
His second record, “Easy Does It” in 2009, saw Owen achieve his first top five single with “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You,” while the album itself reached the top five on the country album charts and top 20 on the mainstream charts, peaking at No. 13.
Owen has released a total of six albums. His third record, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” released in August 2011, reached No. 1 on the country charts and No. 6 on the overall Billboard albums chart.
The title song also became his first No. 1 country hit and was certified 2x platinum.
Owen was the recipient of Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award in 2008 and American Country Awards’ ”Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2012.
His sixth and most recent album, “Greetings From… Jake,” was released in March 2019.
Owen has gone on to achieve a number of No. 1 country songs including “Homemade,” “Made for You” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
Owen’s show will include special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter.
Denning was nominated for CMT’s “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award for his 2019 single “After a Few,” while Carpenter has performed on The Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network and has opened for Owen along with other artists including Craig Campbell, Ryan Hurd, Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
Tickets are still available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center box office or by calling 270-297-9932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.