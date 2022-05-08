Academy of Country Music Award-winning musician Jake Owen will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter as part of his 34-date “Up There Down Here Tour.”

Owen’s show will also include special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter.

“We’re thrilled to host Jake Owen, along with Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter, at the Owensboro Sportscenter,” said Jessica Beckmann, director of the facility. “Jake Owen just announced his new tour, and we’re grateful to be one of the locations selected to park his bus for a day.”

After signing with RCA Records Nashville in 2005, the now 40-year-old musician debuted his first single “Yee Haw” in February 2006, hitting the top 20 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

His debut album, “Startin’ with Me,” was released in July 2006, reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Country Album charts and the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Albums chart.

Since then, Owen has released six albums, with his third record, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” reaching No. 1 on the country charts, No. 6 on the mainstream charts and was certified Gold.

Owen has gone on to have nine No. 1 country songs, including “Homemade,” “Made for You” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

His sixth and most recent album, “Greetings From… Jake,” was released in March 2019.

Beckmann remembers when Owen came to Owensboro as an opener at the Big O Music Fest in 2011 and recalls the musician’s performance and style with fond memories.

“That performance particularly stands out to me, because heavy rain showers poured down on the crowd and the show was shut down for a few hours,” Beckmann said. “Jake Owen hopped out into the crowd with his guitar and in the pouring rain (and started) taking requests. He jammed out with the fans waiting out the storm leading sing-alongs of ‘Family Tradition’ and ‘Friends in Low Places.’

“He’s a barefoot, sun-soaked, tiki-tonk type of feel-good country artist that Owensboro and the surrounding communities come out in droves to experience.”

Denning, a singer-songwriter, has made a name for himself since moving to Nashville and was nominated for CMT’s “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award for his 2019 single “After a Few.”

Carpenter has performed on The Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network and has opened for Owen, Craig Campbell, Ryan Hurd, Parker McCollum and Conner Smith and was a songwriter of Lily Rose’s “Villain.”

Tickets are available now at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center box office or by calling 270-297-9932.