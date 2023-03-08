Grammy-nominated country musician Josh Turner will perform in Owensboro as part of his “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” at 7 p.m. May 18 at the RiverPark Center.
A native of South Carolina, Turner began his music career while he attended Belmont University in Nashville. After graduation, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry performing his eventual-hit song “Long Black Train” in December 2001, which was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.
Turner signed with MCA Nashville shortly after, with “Long Black Train” becoming a top-20 country tune on both the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. It peaked at No. 72 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
His debut album of the same name was released in October 2003, hitting the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart and peaking in the top five on the Top Country Albums.
In 2006, Turner achieved more success when his second record, “Your Man,” hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on Top Country Albums and received a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Album.”
The album’s title track became Turner’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 38, and earned him his first No. 1 country song. His follow up single, “Would You Go with Me,” earned Turner his second Grammy nomination for “Best Male Country Vocal Performance.”
Since then, Turner’s albums “Everything is Fine,” “Haywire” and “Punching Bag” have charted in the top five on the Billboard 200.
This will be Turner’s first time in Owensboro since October 2017, when he performed at the Owensboro Convention Center. Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, is excited about Turner making his RiverPark debut.
“I had presented him before at my previous venue, (and) it was a huge success there,” he said. “(Josh) was always one of those most requested by fans. Even here, people send us messages through various channels … always requesting Josh Turner.”
Jorn said getting Turner to perform at RiverPark has been in the works previously but kept falling through due to scheduling conflicts. Jorn noticed that Turner’s current tour was going to “route right through us” and was finally able to solidify a date.
“He puts on a great show,” Jorn said. “He’s a great performer, really in touch with his fans. …(He’s) just a thrill to see (and) a great entertainer ….”
Presale tickets for the show are available now. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday.
