JOSH TURNER PIC 1

Josh Turner will perform on May 18 at RiverPark Center.

 Photo submitted.

Grammy-nominated country musician Josh Turner will perform in Owensboro as part of his “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” at 7 p.m. May 18 at the RiverPark Center.

A native of South Carolina, Turner began his music career while he attended Belmont University in Nashville. After graduation, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry performing his eventual-hit song “Long Black Train” in December 2001, which was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

