Aaron Wilson, a parent of two children at Country Heights Elementary School, addressed the Daviess County Public Schools board at the end of the Oct. 20 meeting about the current policies in place at some of the schools.
“I feel like we can do better in our elementary schools,” he said. “I’m not sure if everyone is aware, but our elementary schools have their own policy on parental involvement at this point.”
Wilson said that while some schools were allowing parental involvement, some are not. The example he gave was having lunch with his children at the school.
“There are some schools that are completely closed down,” he said. “Those schools, whether they perform better, I don’t know. But I do know that as a parent of a first-grader that’s never had a normal year of school and a third-grader that is having their first start to her normal year of school, coming out of the pandemic, it’s very hard on them.”
Wilson told the board he is not allowed to eat lunch with his children at their school.
“The schools are being allowed, at their own discretion, to set their own parameters in the schools,” he said. “It opens itself up to the reasons why. They may be valid reasons, but it’s not open or obvious.”
Leslie Peveler, director of elementary schools for DCPS, said the reason Country Heights has not allowed parents to eat lunch with their children is because of the large enrollment number this year.
“Country Heights is not closed,” she said. “The size of the cafeteria and monitoring the children safely falls back onto the principal and the site-based council.”
Peveler said that school district policies are blanket for all schools, but that decisions and policies made at the school level are decided by the principal and the site-based council.
“All of our schools are trying hard to increase family engagement,” she said. “Country Heights is part of the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and were one of the first five schools in the state to be selected as family-friendly.”
Peveler said lunch is a time for students to build social awareness and communication, along with sharing stories with their peers.
“Lunch serves a strong purpose for elementary schools,” she said. “I wold never say that parents inhibit that, but lunch is different with a parent compared to just friends. We’re having to re-engage students with schools, along with their parents.”
Peveler said the schools want doors open for families to engage with and that she doesn’t want parents to feel like they are not allowed to go to events or to the school.
“I am proud of what schools have done with family engagement,” she said.
Stacy Harper, principal at Country Heights, said she believes in having families engaged in learning but that the cafeteria does not have the seating capacity right now for parent lunches.
“We are having to put students at the overflow tables, which is what we used for parent lunches before,” she said.
Before the academic year began, Harper said the school created a plan to offer ways for parents and families to still eat a meal with their child at the school, even if it is not always during lunch.
“We created a plan to offer a family connection breakfast, a grandparent breakfast, lunch with a loved one, student birthday lunches,” she said. “We have tried hard to make sure we provide these opportunities.”
If enrollment decreases in the next academic year, Harper said the school will reassess to see if they will be able to offer parent lunches again.
“Families seem to like the scheduled meals,” she said. “And we do have opportunities for families to visit during lunch and breakfast, it’s just that circumstances changed.”
Before school began at the beginning of the semester, Harper said a letter went out to parents informing them of this change, along with it being listed in the student handbook and in a monthly newsletter.
“We send out reminders of upcoming events because making communication is a big part of the partnerships we have with families,” she said.
