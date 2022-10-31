Aaron Wilson, a parent of two children at Country Heights Elementary School, addressed the Daviess County Public Schools board at the end of the Oct. 20 meeting about the current policies in place at some of the schools.

“I feel like we can do better in our elementary schools,” he said. “I’m not sure if everyone is aware, but our elementary schools have their own policy on parental involvement at this point.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.