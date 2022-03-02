Grammy-winning artist Hank Williams Jr. will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters, as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Concert Series.
“Since the DAM opened, we’ve had incredible acts, and to be able to bring an artist of the stature of Hank Williams Jr. to our region is incredible,” said Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group.
Since first releasing music in 1964, Williams has sold 70 million albums worldwide, including six platinum albums, 20 gold albums and a string of No. 1 records and singles.
In his career, Williams has been the recipient of Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award for Entertainer of the Year, Country Music Association (CMA) Award for Entertainer of the Year, Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI) Icon and has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards.
Williams won a Grammy at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for “There’s A Tear in My Beer” with his father, Hank Williams, and has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame.
Williams celebrated the release of his most recent album, “It’s About Time,” in 2016.
Described by Billboard as “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band,” The Kentucky Headhunters released its first effort “Pickin’ On Nashville” in 1989, winning a Grammy for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal while also receiving a nomination for Best New Artist at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards.
The group also was one of the first acts to perform at the commonwealth’s first drive-in concert in Beaver Dam in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Eric and Paul Sandefur, the mayor of Beaver Dam, note that being able to book Williams, as well the city being one of the nine recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts accolade last month, has shown that their hard work has been paying off in terms of providing quality entertainment for the region.
“Coming off the prestigious Governor’s Award that the city (has) recently received, it’s incredibly exciting to present Hank Williams Jr. at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater,” Eric said. “From a promoter point of view, I think that it highlights the impact the venue has had and continues to have over the region and certainly showcases the city and (Beaver Dam) Tourism Commission to drive tourism — not just for Beaver Dam but for the entire region.”
“For years, we have promoted regionalism in this area … and I think that’s great,” Sandefur said. “I know Owensboro is the largest city in the region, but there are other communities in the region, and we all work together like we’re doing here. It feels good to be a part of something that helps the entire region.”
Regarding the show, Eric and Sandefur feel the audience will walk away with “world-class entertainment” and “hometown hospitality.”
“We want nothing more … to (be able to) provide a night that folks will remember for the rest of their lifetimes (and) creating memories that will last a lifetime they can share again and again with family and friends,” Eric said. “We feel that this night will certainly accomplish that.”
Eric said that the “key” to being able to create these memories is for people to start planning to make ticket purchases.
“Get your tickets early for this,” Eric said. “This show right here will likely be one of the largest to ever come; if not — the single biggest to come. If you want to see the show, get your tickets early.”
A password presale begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. To receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
For more information, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.