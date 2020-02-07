Country music band Lonestar will have a one-night-only performance May 15 at the RiverPark Center.
Lonestar, a multi-platinum quartet that got its start in 1995, is most known for hits like “Amazed,” No News,” and “I’m Already There.” The band is comprised of lead vocalist Richie McDonald, keyboardist Dean Sams, guitarist Michael Britt and drummer Keech Rainwater.
Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center executive director, said he is thrilled to announce Lonestar’s upcoming concert. He said the public should expect more acts like this in the future because it is his hope that everybody can find something to enjoy at the RiverPark.
“We want to continue doing the same things and being home to such great groups like the symphony and (Owensboro Dance Theatre) and Encore, and the various user groups,” Jorn said. “We want to continue to do that, and we still want to bring our Broadway series and all the educational programs like Arts in the A.M. and Arts Teach Kids. But we want to add to what we do, so everybody can feel like there’s something for them here at the RiverPark Center.”
It’s his hope that when individuals in the region are thinking about what they want to do for the weekend, they first think to check out the RiverPark Center’s calendar to see if there are any offerings.
He wants the community to be proud of the center because, he said, “Owensboro is truly blessed to have a facility like this.”
“I’m a well-traveled guy, and there are a lot of communities out there much larger than Owensboro that would kill to have a place like this,” he said.
The May Lonestar performance in Owensboro will kick off at 8 p.m.
Tickets range in price from $21 to $61, plus fees, and they go on sale Monday.
To purchase tickets or for more information about this act, or others upcoming, visit riverparkcenter.org or call 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
