Grammy-nominated country artist Chris Young will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Hailed as “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of the television show “Nashville Star” in 2006, earning him a record deal with RCA Records.
His debut single, “Drinkin’ Me Lonely,” reached the top 50 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs before his self-titled debut album placed among the top five country albums and peaked at No. 22 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Since then, Young has established himself in the music industry and country scene with No. 1 songs like “Gettin’ You Home,” “The Man I Want to Be” and “Voices,” while albums such as “A.M.,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Losing Sleep” reached the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Additionally, Young was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in October 2017 and has been nominated for two Grammy awards and a number of Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) awards.
Young’s most recent album, “Famous Friends,” was released in August 2021. The title track, which Young collaborated on with fellow country musician Kane Brown, became a top-30 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Ashley Cooke, country artist with Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music, will be the opening act.
Heath Eric, of The Eric Group and promoter of the event, said getting Young on the amphitheater’s bill was a process that began last year.
“He’s a mega country music star … and he’s had 13 No. 1 hits, and it just made sense with his fanbase, his type of music, his draw, (and) the appeal he has and the demographics (of) where we live … who support shows at the Dam — we wanted to do another big massive, country music blowout concert,” he said. “Chris Young seemed like the artist to do it.
“We are just ecstatic that he’s coming to the Dam to put on a show.”
Eric describes Young as a “dynamic performer” that has something to offer for all patrons.
“He headlines numerous festivals out west … like Country Thunder Music Fest and others,” he said. “He’s built as a traditionalist in a sense, but not in the sense of what we might consider ‘classic country.’ … He really brings a modern twist to that and brings it into the modern country age.”
Eric said the event will be “a show to be seen.”
“It’s impressive, it’s entertaining, it’s high energy,” he said. “... It’s definitely going to be one of the bigger shows we’ve done in the last few years; and for any type of country music fan, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss.”
A password fan and venue presale for tickets begins at 9 a.m. today, March 2 until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 3. Passwords can be retrieved by signing up for the email newsletter at beaverdamamp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
For more information, visit beaverdamamp.com.
