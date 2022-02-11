Daviess County is scheduled to receive $19.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. designed to help local governments recover from revenue lost during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The checks are to come in two installments.
Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved accepting the first installment of up to $10 million.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “ARPA is giving us $19.7 million based on our population.”
Then, there’s the part that’s to reimburse the county for whatever revenue it lost.
“The first rules said we had to document our loss of revenue,” Mattingly said. “That was very hard. We came up with $200,000, maybe. Then, they said we could just make an assumption. And they decided that up to $10 million was lost. And we agreed to accept that.”
When the entire $19.7 million is received, he said, “We’re considering spending $10 million for broadband.”
The idea is to “implement a public-private partnership, bringing affordable and reliable high-speed broadband to the unincorporated areas of Daviess County.”
Mattingly said that might come up for a vote next month.
He said the county is also considering earmarking $2 million to the Regional Water & Resource Agency to help with their projects, like the $9.9 million Ravine Sewer Project.
That project follows the path of an old ravine that once ran from the southwest into the Ohio River near the Owensboro Convention Center.
Those sewers would be replaced by a new system.
Mattingly said the county investing in that project would help keep rate increases down for residents of the city and parts of rural Daviess County that are served by RWRA.
He said fiscal court members are also considering spending up to $2 million in federal funds toward a new senior citizens’ center. Mattingly said he’s hoping a vote can come in March.
The city and county were talking about building a new $10 million senior citizen center near the Sportscenter a decade ago.
But so far, nothing has happened.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
