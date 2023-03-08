Daviess County will qualify for FEMA assistance to cover some of the expenses related to Friday’s storm that caused widespread damage.
Andy Ball, Emergency Management Agency director, said Daviess County submitted its disaster declaration Monday to FEMA.
Ball said the bulk of the public infrastructure damage was to utility poles that had to be replaced by OMU and Kenergy.
“(The declaration) lets the state know that we have issues here in the county that may require outside assistance,” Ball said.
The county is seeking reimbursement under FEMA’s public assessment (PA) that covers public infrastructure such as roads, utility poles and government buildings. FEMA reimburses 75% of the cost of damages, if a county reaches its damages threshold.
According to Ball, FEMA uses a damage cost per capita threshold of $4.44 per person that’s based on total county population. Daviess County’s population is just over 103,000, which sets its current FEMA damage threshold at nearly $458,000.
OMU’s preliminary estimate of damages is $500,000. That includes having to replace 20 poles damaged in the storm.
Kenergy’s damages in Daviess County totaled $342,000, according to Ball.
“With OMU alone, we surpassed FEMA’s number,” Ball said.
Leslie Barr, Kenergy’s communications and public relations specialist, said the co-op had to replace 114 poles across its service area, and 100 customers were still without power Tuesday. Kenergy serves 57,000 homes in 14 western Kentucky counties.
Barr said Kenergy hasn’t figured its total cost, but since 1999, only the remnants of Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the 2009 ice storm caused more damage to its system than Friday’s wind and rainstorm.
“In almost 25 years, this has been our third worst storm we’ve had,” Barr said.
Along with the PA that FEMA considers, there is also an individual assessment (IA) that covers homeowners.
Ball, however, said most homes only suffered cosmetic damage, such as losing roofing shingles.
The IA side is for assisting noninsured homes that suffer major damage or are destroyed during a natural disaster. It takes at least 25 homes to qualify.
“We didn’t see that type of damage,” Ball said. “Most of what we saw were barns and a few trees down on houses.”
