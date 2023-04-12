Daviess Fiscal Court was approached Tuesday during its noon meeting about providing funding for the local Child Support Division.
Jason Roberts, a retiring investigator for the Daviess County Child Support Division, told commissioners the funding the office receives from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is not enough to pay and retain the number of employees it takes to manage Daviess County’s 5,000 child support cases.
Roberts added that the current operating budget for the local child support office is $927,000.
“That cabinet uses what’s been called an outdated and arcane formula to determine what the budget for each county is going to be,” said Roberts who’s retiring April 30 after 32 years with the office. “That formula bears little resemblance of what it actually costs to operate the program.”
The county attorney’s office oversees child support cases, along with criminal and civil divisions.
County Attorney John Burlew said he was unaware that Roberts was going to bring the funding issue to Fiscal Court’s attention.
However, Burlew said he doesn’t disagree that more funding is needed to increase starting pay, which is currently between $11-$12 per hour, and reduce turnover.
Burlew said 15 of his 27 employees are tasked with handling the county’s 5,000 child support cases.
“We collect between $9 and $10 million a year in child support,” he said. “And one of the issues we’ve had over the last decade … is a major attrition problem in child support because the pay is not competitive. …If we get lucky and hire someone, it literally takes over a year to train them on all the systems, and then we can’t keep them. With the pay, they find something else. Sometimes they get poached by other government agencies that pay more.”
Burlew added that it’s been years since the child support division has been at full staff.
“What that means is that each individual case worker is overloaded,” he said.
Part of the funding issue, Burlew said, is that 65% of it comes from federal funds and the remaining 35% is from the state, which makes it difficult in receiving budget increases. The funding is then distributed by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“It’s not so much a legislative function for them to say we’re going to give you a raise from this,” Burlew said. “But it is a priority of mine, and I knew about this issue before coming into office. It’s a priority of mine to at least fix our staffing problem and then focus on getting competitive pay.”
Daviess Fiscal Court is already deep into its budget process for the next fiscal year.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said this was the first time he’s heard about the Child Support Division’s funding problem and that it’s unlikely any financial support could be given at this point.
“...I’m willing to look and see what the process is, what the numbers are, and we’ll see,” Castlen said. “…When I talk to John, I’ll tell him that this is the end of our budget process. We’ve gone through all of our budgeting.”
