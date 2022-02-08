The attorney representing Daviess Fiscal Court in the dispute over the Confederate statue on county courthouse lawn argued Monday the county should be ruled the owner of the monument.
Judge Lisa Payne Jones heard arguments Monday afternoon in the dispute. The county is being sued by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The group wants possession of the Confederate memorial.
Fiscal Court would like to move the statue off the courthouse lawn, and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly previously said he was in discussions with an undisclosed party about taking it.
The UDC claims it has owned the statue since 1970 when the John C. Breckenridge Chapter 306 UDC dissolved. The UDC argues the county merely gave permission for the statue to be placed on the courthouse lawn in 1900.
Mike Lee, the attorney handling the dispute for Fiscal Court, argued Monday the UDC has not provided any evidence it owns the statue.
The Daviess County Veterans Association was formed to raise money for the monument. Several organizations, including Breckenridge Chaper 306 raised funds to construct the statue and place it on the courthouse lawn, Lee said.
“There was a joint fundraising effort by lots of groups,” Lee said later, “fundraising doesn’t create ownership.”
The UDC has not provided documentation that the group owns the monument, Lee said.
“There are no documents that Chapter 306 was declared defunct. There are no documents that show assets of 306 were transferred” to another group, Lee said.
The UDC argued in court documents the monument is listed in its list of assets that it sends to the state.
Lee said such an inventory has only been once in 2019, when the UDC was seeking a tax exemption from Daviess County.
“A document filed for a tax exemption is not proof of ownership of the monument,” Lee said.
Lee said the UDC can’t show it owns the statue or have a “path to ownership.” The county owns the statue, Lee said, because the statue was essentially abandoned, he said.
“Abandoned property becomes the property of the possessor,” Lee said.
The county has maintained and insured the statue, Lee said.
Nicholas Goetz, one of the attorneys representing the UDC, said the group is still working to compile documents about the statue and its ownership.
“We are trying to put together records spanning 120 years,” Goetz said.
The records from the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Chapter 306 are in archives spread across the state, he said.
The attorneys have the initial agreement that Fiscal Court issued to let the statue be placed at the courthouse, and the working on the statue itself, Goetz said.
The county, Goetz said, was merely “poking holes” in the UDC’s claim of ownership, not proving the statue was county property.
“The county needs to step forward and say, ‘this is what establishes our ownership,’ ” Goetz said.
Because there is still a question of ownership, a jury should hear the issue, Goetz said. The county is seeking a summary judgement, where the judge will rule in favor of the county in the dispute.
The county wants the statue removed, and that will happen, Goetz said.
“They (the county) are winning,” Goetz said, adding, “the memorial will come down. But I think a jury gets to decide who owns the statue.”
Jones took the arguments under advisement and will issue a ruling in the future.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.