With Election Day just four months away, candidates on the ballot are focusing on their campaigns.
But incoming Daviess County Attorney John Burlew and Daviess County Sheriff-elect Brad Youngman don’t have to worry about November.
Youngman won the May Republican primary against Sheriff Barry Smith, and there’s no Democrat in the race.
Burlew won the county attorney’s position after his opponent in this year’s election dropped out of the race. Burlew is replacing retiring County Attorney Claud Porter.
Instead of campaigning for November, Burlew and Youngman are preparing to take the over their respective offices in January.
Burlew said he began preparing for certain aspects of the position well over a year ago, when he started attending Fiscal Court meetings with Porter in early 2021.
As well as handling criminal cases and dealing with issues such as child support and domestic violence, the county attorney is legal advisor to Fiscal Court.
“I’ve been at the office for almost 13 years as an assistant county attorney, almost exclusively doing criminal prosecutions. But what the county attorney does and what the assistants do are two different things,” Burlew said Friday.
“I have been to almost every Fiscal Court meeting, not to give input, but to listen and learn” since January of last year, Burlew said. “I’ve known since that time I was going to (run for) county attorney and that Claud was not going to run” for relection, Burlew said.
“Since it turns out I’m definitely going to be county attorney ... Claud has really been allowing me to get into the nuts and bolts of the county attorney’s office,” such as budgets and grants, Burlew said.
Porter said he has been meeting with Burlew weekly, to get Burlew familiar with all aspects of the office, such as handling issues at Fiscal Court like contracts, human resources, open records and employment.
“You have to give yourself a little bit of time to learn stuff,” Porter said. “I’ve been doing this (legal work) for 40 years, and I learn something new every day.”
Burlew said new county attorneys receive some training through the state County Attorneys Association, and that he would be attending those seminars.
Having worked for years in the office has helped prepare him, Burlew said.
“There’s a lot to learn and I have not learned it all,” Burlew said. “There will be a learning curve but it won’t be steep for me.”
Later, Burlew said, “I’m excited to start work in my new position, and I hope the public will allow me to do it for a long time.”
Youngman, who is currently lead officer with the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said he has a transition team working to help him prepare, and that he has been meeting with sheriff’s from other counties.
Some preparation for taking office has to be done before Youngman takes the oath in January.
“I’ve met with the chief financial officer (of the sheriff’s office) and am planning some meetings with the county treasurer, because there will be a budget in November,” Youngman said.
Later, he said, “I have got a lot of budget experience through all the nonprofits I have worked on, as well as through the military.”
Youngman was a city police officer and detective, and was a sheriff’s department detective before joining the DCPS police force.
“I’m fortunate that I do have connections with other sheriff’s offices across the state, and those sheriffs have been gracious enough to meet with me throughout the summer,” he said. “They are giving me advice on things they’ve learned.”
Youngman said those meetings include talking with sheriffs about his plans for the office.
“What it boils down to is, you run for office, you make promises and tell the people what you want to do, and now I’m in the phase of resourcing those ideas so they become an actual product,” Youngman said.
“So far, the plans are going really well, and I credit that to the previous administrations that have left the sheriff’s office in good shape,” Youngman said.
Youngman said his plans include creating a narcotics unit at the sheriff’s office. Another goal would be to give deputies and investigators specializations to keep their jobs interesting.
“I recognize in law enforcement that not everyone gets to do something special. You see a lot of people leave because they get bored,” Youngman said. “My plan is, I want to make sure every aspect of the job has something for everyone.”
Later, he said, “I want to freshen up every aspect of the department, to decrease burnout in all areas.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
