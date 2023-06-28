Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said Tuesday he intends to transfer the cases of two juveniles charged with murder to adult court, if the court agrees to the transfer.

Last week, the Daviess Count Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old male with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a juvenile on Willett Road near Ben Hawes Park. On Monday, Owensboro Police Department detectives charged another 16 year-old with murder in the fatal shooting of a juvenile at an apartment complex on Hughes Avenue.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.