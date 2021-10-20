With auction items ranging from a bucket of cellphones to heavy equipment such as a backhoe and a Mack truck, perspective bidders filed into the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 54 for a chance to walk away with some county surplus equipment Tuesday morning.
While auctioneer Joe Paul Bickett got the ball rolling at exactly 9 a.m., area residents arrived early to look over the array of items being offered at the auction.
The auction attracted about 40 registered bidders.
Area farmer Keith McPherson said he decided to check out the auction, “just to see what was out here” and had some interest in a backhoe and tools in the auction.
Anthony Ambrose was also out at the Operations Center early to get a closer look at some of the auction items before the gavel fell.
“I just wanted to see what they had out here,” Ambrose said. “I had seen the list in the paper and thought I would check out the backhoe and a couple of trucks.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he thought the cool and crisp morning weather was great for an auction and that he was pleased with the number of people who came out.
“It all depends on what we have to be auctioned,” Mattingly said.
The auction featured a wide variety of items deemed surplus by the county, including a large flag pole that formerly stood at the Daviess County Courthouse and a pile of wood from the restoration of the historic truss bridge at Yellow Creek Park.
Mattingly said that it seems to be the vehicles that attract the most attention at a county auction.
Bickett, who is also employed as Daviess County Grounds and Building Department supervisor, began the auction with smaller items such as a pair of office chairs that brought $7; he moved on to an assortment of bicycles and then tools.
The first big ticket item of the day was a 2005 Kubota RTV with a bent front-axle that brought $2,650. Other large items included a 1996 asphalt paver that sold for $1,600 and A 1984 John Deere 2950 tractor found a new owner for $4,500, while a 1983 Case 1190 tractor sold for $2,400.
The top selling item if the auction was a 2000 International dump truck with plow with 311,614 miles on it that sold for $19,000.
Auction sales for the day totaled $77,786.75.
Bickett said following the auction that he was pleased with how the event turned out.
“I think it went very well,” he said. “I think of all of us together at Fiscal Court did a tremendous job with this auction.”
Bickett said he was surprised by the amount some of the auction items sold for.
“A lot of things surprised me, but I guess it is just due to the environment that we are living in now,” Bickett said. “I am told a lot of parts are hard to come by and that is why the prices on these used cars have gone up so much.”
Mattingly said previously that the auction would include only items deemed to be surplus and no longer needed for county use.
Mattingly said there are multiple reasons why a piece of equipment or vehicle could become surplus and be destined for the auction block.
“It can depend on the number of miles on a piece of equipment, the number of operating hours, the frequency of breakdowns,” he said. “Typically, we don’t get rid of it willy-nilly; we have a reason to get rid of it.”
