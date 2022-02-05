While Daviess County and the City of Owensboro were prepared for a significant ice storm Wednesday and Thursday, the freezing rain that descended on the region proved to be much less than anticipated.
Forecasts called for more than half an inch of ice, and Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency.
Despite the ice and snow that come through the region, Owensboro made it through relatively unscathed.
Sonya Dixon, communications and public relations specialist for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, said OMU experienced minimal power outages Thursday along with some additional scattered ones throughout the area.
“We didn’t receive as much ice as we anticipated,” Dixon said Friday. “We had about 120 customers that were affected yesterday morning in the Poet section of town and then about 1,100 were in the center part of town around Griffith Avenue and West Parrish.”
As of Friday afternoon, all power had been restored to OMU customers.
“We estimate that we had about 1/3 of an inch of ice on our lines due to the freezing rain,” she said.
OMU continued to monitor the situation Friday, as winter road conditions can lead to car accidents and downed power lines, Dixon said.
“We remain at the ready, but are very grateful that the storm wasn’t as strong as we expected and there wasn’t as much pressure on the lines,” she said.
Corey King, Kentucky State Police’s public affairs officer, said Friday that the situation with the ice storm certainly turned out better than expected.
“What I have noticed, more than anything especially, was less traffic than we usually see,” King said. “The commuters back and forth, and of course a lower volume of people means fewer wrecks.”
King said there were very few slide offs Friday morning, and those who did take to the roads seemed to be driving cautiously between 20-25 miles per hour.
King attributes the reduced number of cars taking to the roads during the ice storm to working from home becoming more acceptable as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All that coupled with the schools being out and learning from home, that really lessened the amount of traffic and that was a benefit to us, because we didn’t have to respond to as many wrecks,” he said.
State Police continued to operate around the clock Friday evening due to the freezing temperatures, looking out for any stranded motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.