McLean County avoided any serious incidents during the severe thunderstorms and other weather events April 13.

Despite the county being issued both a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, minimal damage occurred throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the NWS, a potent storm system pushed a cold front into the region in both the afternoon and evening, where “an intense line of thunderstorms” formed across Arkansas into far southeast Missouri before moving into the west Kentucky region.

The worst of the wind damage occurred in several communities that were impacted by the EF-4 2021 western Kentucky tornado in December.

NWS reported there were six confirmed tornadoes across western Kentucky, including an EF-1 north of Mayfield.

In McLean County, one tree fell down during the storm on Basil Young Road nearby Beech Grove, a couple trees were down on Rattlesnake Road towards Sacramento, while lightning struck a satellite dish causing some small damage to a trailer in Sacramento, and the city of Island lost power, but it was restored within a few hours.

“We fared, obviously, very well,” said Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “To my knowledge, there’s not a lot of debris or other issues like that that we’ve encountered. We’ve come out pretty good. We didn’t have anything severe countywide.”

“We pretty much went through it unscathed,” McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell said.

Dame and Frizzell said that the county made sure to prepare for the inclement weather early on, posting information on the sheriff’s Facebook page about shelters that would be available to the public to use, primarily made up of county churches throughout the different communities.

Dame mentioned that the storm sirens were tested before the inclement weather to make sure they were in working order, while Frizzell said they “shifted some things around” regarding the use of more dispatchers to be on call while arranging the schedule of his staff in order to have “extra manpower” in case the weather progressed.

Frizzell said the call volume was a little higher than normal.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to really utilize that manpower as much,” Frizzell said. “It seems like the storms really didn’t affect us much.”

Since the tornado in December, which affected neighboring areas in Muhlenberg County, Dame and Frizzell said that the county has been more proactive in terms of making sure to be ready and informing the public.

“We’ve revised our system where it’s more efficient,” Dame said. “We have group text messages with officials that cover all the segments of our emergency response capabilities. I think the response is a little more evident just based on the fact that our citizens share a lot of our social media posts. We’re just trying to be active and communicate effectively with the community. We constantly learn better ways to do things.”

“I think … it has to do with the fact that it seems to be occurring a little more now,” Frizzell said. “And through social media, a lot of times our efforts are easier advertised, whereas before you had just the tornado sirens going off and watching the news on (television). (This) helps us coordinate better and get more people involved and get them more aware of things that are going on.”

Dame and Frizzell note that these types of weather events are happening more frequently per their observations, with Dame particularly pointing out that it was common during his upbringing in the county.

“It’s kind of decreased, historically, within the last five to eight years, so I think what we’re seeing is a return to those higher trend levels,” Dame said. “From a broad scope look at it, it does seem like we’re ramping up into one of those periods where there’s more activity, especially in regards to precipitation.”

Dame believes that the increase in precipitation and rainfall has affected and slowed down the agriculture activity in the county while noting that it’s most likely been a common issue in the region as a whole.

Dame and Frizzell noted that the “hard hit” of Bremen in December may have “opened the eyes of a lot of folks more so than what was before” for serious future weather events that can occur in the county.

“I think there’s more awareness of what we need to do to stay mindful of our situation, what our resources are in regard to emergency shelters, where to go when you need help, who to contact,” Dame said.

“I think that causes a lot more people to be more prepared … because it has hit so close to home,” Frizzell said. “I think more people are probably paying attention to these types of things because … they’re beginning to happen a little bit more frequently. It’s much better to be prepared and not need something rather than not be prepared and need it.”

