Daviess Fiscal Court will be distributing masks again on Wednesday for those businesses scheduled to reopen on June 1 per Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines.
In this round, the court will be distributing approximately 20,000 3-ply surgical masks to businesses, including movie theaters and fitness centers, that have 50 or fewer employees.
Aside from gyms and theaters reopening, bowling alleys, exercise swimming facilities/aquatic centers (not recreational pools) and state park lodges will officially be allowed to reopen on June 1.
On June 8, museums, libraries, aquariums, outdoor attractions, distilleries and in-home child care will be allowed to reopen.
The court’s distribution of the cost-free masks is intended to aid area businesses in meeting Beshear’s 14 phase one “Healthy at Work Requirements” that include teleworking when possible, a phased return to work, the enforcement of social distancing, limited face-to-face interactions, the use of masks and other necessary PPE, adequate hand sanitizer and handwashing opportunities, restrictions in common areas, proper sanitation practices, daily temperature and health checks, the creation of a testing plan, the development of special accommodations, the designation of a “Healthy at Work” officer, employee education and training, and contact tracing protocols.
In recent weeks, the court has given out roughly 30,000 masks and are prepared to give out 20,000 more in the coming days, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Aside from meeting the needs of business, the masks have also been at no cost to the county or the taxpayer and have been provided through the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, Mattingly said.
Businesses currently open with 50 or fewer employees that did not receive masks in prior distributions are also eligible for this program.
Qualifying businesses are asked to schedule a pickup time at the Daviess County Operations Center by calling 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142. Distribution will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and businesses will be required to provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County business license at pickup.
Jacob Mulliken
