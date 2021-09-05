After months of discussion regarding how Daviess County Fiscal Court will spend the $19.7 million it received in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county will be looking into providing widespread broadband internet access.
“We have all been talking about ARPA funds and what Daviess County might do with it,” Mattingly said Thursday.
Mattingly said the majority of public responses to a recent survey designed to gauge public opinion on how Fiscal Court spend its ARPA funds had to do with broadband and infrastructure.
While county officials have been hesitant to say how they would like to see ARPA funds allocated, since the final guidelines from the Treasury Department haven’t been established, broadband internet is one of the acceptable uses already defined by the government.
“The American Rescue Plan specifically mentions broadband as a qualified use, so there is no need to wait for further guidance there,” Mattingly said. “For the past few years, we have heard complaints from people about their lack of high-quality internet service.”
Mattingly said Daviess County will issue a request for proposal next week to provide fiber to every residence outside the Owensboro Municipal Utilities service area. He is hopeful to have the results from that request in about four weeks.
According to the results of the county survey, which was open from Aug. 4-16, 43 of the 92 respondents (46.7%) reported they would like to see ARPA funds spent on infrastructure. Out of that 46.7%, 22.8% of the respondents selected general infrastructure, 13% choose broadband infrastructure, and 4.1% picked water infrastructure.
The second-most popular survey response following infrastructure is “premium pay” for county employees, first responders, hospital employees and HVAC/plumbing professionals.
Mattingly said that while a request for proposal for broadband installation does not mean Fiscal Court is required to spend any portion of the ARPA funds on broadband, it is time Daviess County look into taking the step.
“Daviess County is rapidly falling behind some other counties in the Commonwealth, specifically Boone, Scott and Warren, Christian County, Lyon County and Caldwell County,” he said. “They have all issued requests for proposals regarding putting broadband into their communities.”
Mattingly said OMU already provides high-speed broadband internet to customers in its service area, and any effort by the county would be to reach individuals outside of OMU’s reach.
“It may be the commission decides it does not want to spend the money in that way,” Mattingly said. “At least we will be able to try and be ahead of those other counties, because if we don’t move and move quickly, resources such as fiber will be snatched up, and the cost will go sky high.”
