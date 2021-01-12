Daviess Fiscal Court is expected to approve the purchase of 1,000 cases of 12-gauge ammunition for $55,000 for the Daviess County Gun Club on Thursday.
Ross Leigh, county parks director, said the county will sell the ammunition, which costs the county $5.50 a box, to people shooting skeet and sporting clays for $6.50 a box.
That’s a potential profit of $10,000, he said.
But Ross said that’s in line with what other gun clubs across the country charge.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county paid $100,000 in capital costs for the gun club at 7740 Kentucky 2830.
Last year, he said, the gun club paid all of its operating expenses and paid off $32,000 of the capital costs.
“We expect even more business out there this year,” he said.
The county is ordering 500 more cases than it bought last year.
But there’s a shortage of shotgun ammunition in the country.
Mattingly said the bid from Ficcohi calls for the ammunition to be delivered by March 1.
Other bidders, he said, were talking about a delivery date in six months.
Leigh said 1,000 cases equals 10 boxes with 25 shells each — 250,000 shells.
He said the gun club has used 486 cases — 121,500 shells — since it opened in October 2019.
But ammunition doesn’t go bad, Leigh said.
This year’s price, he said, “is very competitive with 2019.”
“We want to keep enough ammunition on hand so we don’t run out,” Leigh said. “We want to be able to accommodate everyone who comes there to shoot.”
The club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary.
In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse.
Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over.
Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until early 2019.
For most of 2019, the club lay dormant until the court voted unanimously on July 22 of that year to give the parks department the reigns.
The county reopened it on Oct. 5, 2019.
“When we first opened in 2019, we ordered 487,440 targets,” Leigh said earlier. “Since then, we have used 309,000 targets. It really gives perspective to where we are at and where we going moving forward.”
The facility is scheduled to host the 2022 Kentucky State Sporting Clay Championship.
Leigh said he’s proud that the gun glub also teaches gun safety to beginners.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
