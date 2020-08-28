The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is anticipating between a 70% to 75% turnout for the November elections.
As of Aug. 16, Daviess County has 76,894 registered voters with the clerk’s office anticipating more registration between now and the registration deadline on Oct. 5, said Richard House, Daviess County chief deputy clerk.
“Registration is getting closer to even,” he said. “Right now we have 39,656 registered Democrats and 31,085 registered Republicans with the remainder being registered as something else. We are anticipating around 70% to 75% turnout, not only in Daviess County, but statewide.”
If projections hold true, that would mean that roughly 54,000 Daviess County voters will be casting ballots between now and Election Day.
The reason for the historic turnout is three-fold, said Leslie McCarty, Daviess County clerk.
“A major reason we are expecting such a huge turnout is that there are three ways that people can vote,” she said. “Another reason is due to the political climate that we are in and how hotly contested the national election will be and the third is that the ballot will also include local and state elections. There is a lot on this ballot.”
The state’s mail-in ballot request portal went live on Aug. 21 and state officials have reported that more than 110,000 Kentuckians have already their ballots through the service. Roughly 3,000 of those are from Daviess County, said House.
While clerk’s offices statewide only had four weeks to prepare for the onslaught of mail-in ballots and adapting in-person voting due to COVID-19 during the primaries, headed into November, it is all hands on deck, said House.
“The governor, secretary of state, everyone is throwing in every resource necessary to make this work and give us the resources we need to get things in place,” he said. “Everyone has experience under their belt from doing it the hard way and this time, we have months to prepare as opposed to weeks. We do ask the people of Daviess County to not register for a mail-in ballot and then try to come in an vote in-person. We had hundreds of people attempt that during the primaries and it causes nothing but chaos. If you intend to vote in person, do not request a mail-in ballot.”
The online request portal will close on Oct. 9 with early in-person voting beginning on Oct. 13. Early in-person voting will take place for three weeks Monday through Saturday leading up to the election. This time the clerk’s office will not only be better prepared, but have an army of temporary workers, said McCarty.
Even with infusion of additional temporary staff, the process will still be complicated, House said.
“We are finalizing what we hope will be eight voting centers,” he said. “No matter what part of Daviess County a voter is from is they are near any of these centers they can cast their ballot. That will have complications because we have 24 different ballots to prepare and will have to be prepared to have each one at the ready at each center. We will have 12-16 temporary office workers along with our staff and upward of 150 spread between what we hope will be those eight voting centers. We will also be announcing location for various drop boxes around the county for those that wish to drop their ballots off themselves. The state has worked to make sure we have the funding we need and has even gone so far as to reimburse the (Daviess County) fiscal court for costs related to mailing out the ballots. We really have to thank state officials for working together and giving us the resources we need.”
For more information contact the Daviess County Clerk’s election department at 270-240-5771 or visit govoteky.com.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
