Daviess County commissioners said Wednesday they would consider providing funding for the RiverPark Center for specific projects. But commissioner Janie Marksberry echoed comments made by county Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen on Tuesday, saying she was not interested in amending the new county budget to provide funds for the performing arts center.

On Tuesday, RiverPark officials announced they were “taking a pause to re-evaluate and look at our financials,” which included stopping operation of the GhostLight Lounge, the center’s 21-and-over nightclub.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.