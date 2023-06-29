Daviess County commissioners said Wednesday they would consider providing funding for the RiverPark Center for specific projects. But commissioner Janie Marksberry echoed comments made by county Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen on Tuesday, saying she was not interested in amending the new county budget to provide funds for the performing arts center.
On Tuesday, RiverPark officials announced they were “taking a pause to re-evaluate and look at our financials,” which included stopping operation of the GhostLight Lounge, the center’s 21-and-over nightclub.
RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn said the GhostLight’s more profitable events, like stand-up comedy and drag shows, didn’t generate enough money to offset less well-attended events, such as karaoke.
Drag shows at the RiverPark Center generated controversy at Fiscal Court and Owensboro City Commission meetings, and Fiscal Court opted to eliminate all funds to the RiverPark Center in its new budget, which takes effect Saturday. In the 22-23 budget, Fiscal Court allocated $12,500 to the RiverPark Center.
RiverPark board vice-chairman Tom Stites said Wednesday the board’s decision to stop programming at the GhostLight Lounge was a financial decision.
“RiverPark Center is about 98% self-sustaining,” Stites said. “We appreciate the support of local government, but we do have to pay our bills.”
“The GhostLight was a reaction to the disruption of the pandemic. After two years of doing it, we realized it was not paying its own way.”
The plan going forward is to make the facility available to rent for events, while looking for long-term tenants for the Turley Building, which is part of the RiverPark complex.
“There is also interest from some entities in the Turley Building,” Stites said. Discussions about uses for the Turley Building are ongoing.
Closing the GhostLight “is really a financial decision,” he said.
Stites said RiverPark board members appreciate the financial support the organization has received from people.
“Having a cultural community like this ... that’s one of the reasons I came here 14 years ago,” he said. But in terms of the GhostLight Lounge, “we have to balance costs.”
Castlen said there could be funding for the RiverPark Center in a future budget, depending on the actions of RiverPark officials.
“I’ll say it’s an interesting development, and it’s interesting to watch,” Castlen said.
More from this section
For now, however, “nothing has changed” beyond what has been announced regarding the GhostLight Lounge, he said
“Whatever concerns have been laid out, if they address them all, does that mean they’ll someday get funding from us?” Castlen said. Future funding is a possibility, “but time will tell.”
Commissioner Larry Conder said, “the Turley Building and the GhostLight is an asset,” and he hopes the facility can attract businesses to the building.
“I have heard rumors of the RiverPark engaging some tenants” that could take up residence in the Turley Building, said Conder, adding that if a “legitimate tenant” were attracted to the building, Fiscal Court could consider providing financial assistance to help land the business.
“I think Fiscal Court could entertain a project,” he said.
Regarding the budget, Marksbery said, “I have no intention of changing it. Maybe we could help with some specific projects.”
Of ending programming at the GhostLight Lounge, Marksberry said, “I think that was the right call by the board.”
Marksberry said she would like to see business development in the Turley Building and in the area used by the GhostLight Lounge.
“It has a lot of potential,” she said. “It’s not something that would be geared toward a nonprofit or professional office,” but would be suited for a business like a restaurant, with renovations.
Commissioner Chris Castlen, who supported providing funding for the RiverPark Center in the new county budget, said he would want to financially support the performing arts center.
“If they had something that needed funding in the next budget year, I would not be opposed to funding them with something necessary,” Castlen said.
Grant requests are typically for capital projects, Castlen said, and he would be open to a request from RiverPark officials.
“I would consider receiving anything they would bring to us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.