Daviess County commissioners said there are several projects and initiatives they are focused on in 2022, ranging from paving roads to cleaning Panther Creek of debris and looking into expanding broadband internet.
Commissioners outlined their priorities for the year Wednesday. On Thursday, Jan. 6, Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly will deliver his “State of the County” address during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Central County Commissioner Charlie Castlen said the county is moving on the possibility of expanding broadband.
“We did a RFP (request for proposals) on broadband, and we had five proposals,” Castlen said. “We interviewed three companies.”
The county is “working on getting a contract outlined” for the selected broadband company, Castlen said.
“No later than April 1, we will have a contract for someone to move forward with the broadband,” Castlen said.
The project is qualified to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Castlen said. Broadband is “a two-year project,” Castlen said.
East County Commissioner Mike Koger said, “Hopefully, we will make a decision on broadband this year.” In the east, a priority is starting the Kentucky 54 widening project, Koger said.
The state highway department’s Madisonville office said last month the plan is currently in the utility coordination stage for the first phase of the project. Work is set to start in the fall.
“We still have a lot of development coming, and a lot of businesses coming that way,” Koger said.
West County Commissioner George Wathen said a priority is getting the county’s digital radio system for law enforcement and first-responders online.
In 2019, commissioners approved replacing the outdated VHF radio system used by firefighters and sheriff’s deputies in the county. The old system suffers from transmission problems, making it difficult for deputies and firefighters to always communicate with 911 dispatch.
“I think one of the biggest things, in terms of dollars, is I want to make sure we complete the installation of the new radio system that supports our firefighters and deputies,” Wathen said.
Also, “we want to make sure we do some large scale maintenance of Panther Creek,” Wathen said. Debris such as limbs need to be removed from the creek. Wathen said the project requires the permission of agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers.
“We have some plans we are working on now,” Wathen said. “We have contacted some of the government organizations you have to contact. ... It’s overdue. We need it.”
Koger said some of the traditional work of county government, like resurfacing roads, is a priority.
“We will always continue resurfacing our roads,” Koger said. “Our roads are some of the best out there (compared to) other counties.”
Castlen said finishing the county’s veterinary clinic is important, adding that the hope is to have the clinic complete by April 1. Castlen and Wathen also said keeping up with road resurfacing and repaving remains a priority.
“We have been very aggressive with our Fiscal Court, in resurfacing and repaving,” Castlen said.
The county has $2 million budgeted for repaving, Castlen said. In the parks, Castlen said Fiscal Court is doing a rehabilitation of the trails this year, adding that the department will also start renovating park shelters.
Wathen said improving water service is on Fiscal Court’s agenda for the year.
“I think we are going to have an opportunity to help the Daviess County Water District. We can help them update their system” with new water pumps, Wathen said.
On parks, Wathen said maintenance work is planned on some of the ball diamonds, with plans to look at installing new lights at the Panther Creek ball fields.
Wathen and Koger both said a long-term goal is to build a new senior center.
“They have been in that building for a long time,” Wathen said. “We really need a new senior center.”
Koger said of seniors, “it would be nice to build them something. But money is a key issue.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
