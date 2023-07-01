Daviess Fiscal Court members maintained Friday they still want to continue the consolidated 911 dispatch center partnership they have with the city, while also saying they’re financially prepared to go at it alone, if necessary.
On Thursday, Art Ealum, Owensboro Police Department chief, told the Messenger-Inquirer that it would likely cost the county more than it realized if it were to separate.
Ealum said it’s not just salaries, but listed tasks and expenses such as conducting interviews, doing background checks and psychological evaluations, and having applicants take a polygraph test.
“There’s a lot of expenses that people just take for granted,” Ealum said. “It’s more costly than you think. The county is getting a hell of a bargain.”
County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said there would possibly be a couple of large one-time capital expenses that would combine to cost around $1 million, but salaries would be less than what it’s contributing now toward the 911 consolidated budget.
Under the agreement, the county funds 27% — $980,000 — of the current $3.6 million budget. The city funds the remaining 73% — $2.6 million. The cost percentages are based on the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) volume.
When the numbers were crunched, Johnson said the county estimated salaries between $600,000 and $800,000, which would include 10 dispatchers and a director. They would be stationed in the basement of the courthouse, where an extra dispatch center already exists.
As far as the hiring process and how potential employees are vetted, Johnson said Sheriff Brad Youngman would have his own protocol.
“The city has its process to hire anyone over there,” Johnson said. “As far as dispatch here, it would just follow the sheriff’s process because it would just make sense for it to be part of his budget, and that way his office can manage it.”
City officials have maintained that no one from Fiscal Court has ever brought any issues to the 911 Oversight Board, such as sheriff’s deputies having at times to wait to speak to a dispatcher or why OPD has its own dedicated dispatcher but the sheriff’s office doesn’t.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said there’s nothing in the memorandum of agreement that outlines what the county can and can’t do.
“I’m not sure what our freedoms are,” Charlie Castlen said. “We have a three-year agreement that simply says it renews after three years. When we delved into this after hearing concerns from what I would call the county-side users of central dispatch, my understanding and my staff’s understanding is that the best approach is to give them notice that we are ending the agreement to force a dialogue.”
County Commissioners Larry Conder and Chris Castlen said they want to continue the 911 relationship with the city but that “hard discussions” need to happen.
“At the end of the day, it’s really making sure we’re providing services for our people in the best way possible, and to have hard discussions to make sure it works,” Conder said.
Chris Castlen, who retired from OPD, said this isn’t a money issue for him but that it’s more about public safety.
“We would rather come to an agreement, but if we can’t, we have to let (the city) know … that we’re very serious about the things that we see that need to be worked on,” Chris Castlen said.
County Commissioner Janie Marksberry didn’t return a phone call for comment.
