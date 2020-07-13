Daviess County Fiscal Court has received one bid for its plan to replace the outdated radio system used by sheriff’s deputies, county fire departments and emergency responders.
Jordan Johnson, purchasing agent for Daviess Fiscal Court, said the proposal was opened on June 30. The single bid for the project was submitted for Motorola.
The county is looking to create a digital radio system to replace the outdated conventional radio system the agencies have used for years. An analysis of the current system found, among other things, that much of the equipment is either obsolete or is no longer being serviced by the vendors who created it.
Responders have said they have trouble communicating with the 911 dispatch center in the field when they are on portable radios. Also, atmospheric conditions interfere with transmissions.
“We had three hopefuls that backed out at the last minute” and didn’t submit a bid, Johnson said. The bid is being analyzed.
Fiscal Court can negotiate on the cost of the project, Johnson said.
The analyst working with Fiscal Court, Trott Communications, previously gave county commissioners a cost estimate for the project with a high-end cost of $6.46 million. Johnson said county officials can use the estimates Trott provided when agreeing on costs for the project.
Motorola provided some options for the county that are being analyzed by Trott Communications. One option, for example, would be for the county’s system to combine with a digital radio system being created by the Kentucky State Police, Johnson said.
Once the bid has been analyzed, county commissioners will be ready to consider it. That could happen this month, Johnson said.
“If Trott can get us something quick … it could show up (on the Fiscal Court agenda) by the 23rd” of July, Johnson said, “but I expect we won’t see until the first of August.
