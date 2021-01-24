Daviess Fiscal Court will be soon be discussing signing an agreement with The National Center for Economic Gardening to create a pilot program to try to help five local companies grow.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly first mentioned that during his “State of the County” address at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Jan. 7.
The companies selected for the program will have between 10 and 100 employees and up to $50 million in annual sales.
Last week, Mattingly said, “These are companies that are ready to take it to the next level. It’s a big leap. Some of them may need a little coaching. But if even one is successful, it will be worth it.”
Economic Gardening charges $25,000 for creating a pilot project.
That’s $5,000 each for five companies.
“It sounds like a good program,” Mattingly said. “I’ll take it before the Fiscal Court in the next couple of months. It holds potential.”
He said, “If they approve, we’ll bring them (Economic Gardening) in and meet with them and the EDC (Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.)”
Mattingly said he expects the pilot program to begin sometime this year, if Fiscal Court members approve the idea.
He said he has no companies in mind for the pilot program.
The National Center’s website says, “Over 30 years ago, Economic Gardening introduced the idea that entrepreneurial activity should be a standard part of the economic development portfolio.”
It says, “The term Economic Gardening was coined by Phil Burgess of the Center for the New West who made the observation that communities should do less economic hunting (recruiting companies from other towns) and stay home and focus on growing local companies (economic gardening).”
The website says that about 15% of all companies are in the 10 to 100-employee category and that they create about 40% of all new jobs.
It says that Economic Gardening was “tested and refined in Littleton, Colorado over a 20-year period. During that time the job base doubled from 15,000 to 30,000 and the city did not recruit a single company or offer any incentives.”
It adds, “While the job base doubled, the population only increased 23% during the same period. Other communities using the program have reported job and income increases ranging from 15% to 30% in the first year after the company engagement.”
When it contracts with a community, Economic Gardening says it sends in a team to run the five-company pilot project.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
