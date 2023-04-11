Daviess Fiscal Court is considering a change that would allow them to use county transient room tax revenue currently allocated to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau for specific projects.
County commissioners will hold a reading of an ordinance allowing the change at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting. Commissioners will also consider an ordinance that changes the name of the CVB to the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said the change would give the county use of the county room tax dollars.
“There’s nothing in my mind I have percolating and saying, ‘let’s do it,’ ” Castlen said Monday.
The change “gives us more flexibility,” Castlen said.
Some of the changes related to the CVB that Fiscal Court will consider are required by state law.
For example, the county must amend its room tax ordinance to include an exemption from the tax for anyone who rents a room for 30 days or more, Castlen said.
The county will also change its ordinance so that CVB board members are appointed only by Fiscal Court. The city currently also makes an CVB appointment.
“There has been an agreement with the city of Owensboro, where the city could appoint somebody to our CVB,” Castlen said, but that Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office issued a legal opinion that says the practice isn’t allowed.
Regarding using some county CVB room tax funds for county projects, Castlen said other cities have similar plans in place. The county’s transient room taxes go to the Owensboro Convention Center, the CVB, the RiverPark Center and the Museum of Fine Art.
Castlen said he doesn’t have any projects planned for the funds if the ordinance is approved by commissioners later this month. Any proposed county project would be done with input from CVB officials, Castlen said.
The CVB largely focuses its efforts inside the city of Owensboro, Castlen said.
“This would allow us (project funding), if we wanted to do something somewhere else in the county other than in the downtown area,” Castlen said.
The city created a convention and visitors bureau last year, but the organization has no real duties. City commissioners were required to create a convention and visitors bureau when they established a room tax to help pay for bonds to build the planned indoor sports complex downtown.
The CVB continues to do tourism marketing for Owensboro, city officials said previously, and receives a portion of the city’s room tax revenue.
Room tax revenues from the county room tax have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. According to documents provided by Castlen, the CVB’s room tax revenue for fiscal year 2022 is $820,757.
“If we have a project that could make use of the dollars we would give to the CVB ... we would be able to do that,” Castlen said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
