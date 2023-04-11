Daviess Fiscal Court is considering a change that would allow them to use county transient room tax revenue currently allocated to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau for specific projects.

County commissioners will hold a reading of an ordinance allowing the change at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting. Commissioners will also consider an ordinance that changes the name of the CVB to the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

