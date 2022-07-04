McLean County will receive nearly $25,000 to upgrade its recorder system for the 911 dispatch center, according to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, who received notification of the grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.
The system will be used to record all of the dispatch’s phone calls, radio traffic and more.
“We are relieved,” said Deanna Frizzell, director of the dispatch center. “It was a real need.”
“It’s a breath of fresh air just to be able to know that we’re able to provide for the community in the same way our neighbors are,” said Kaylan Jones, assistant director of the county dispatch center. “We always provide quality (service) with the system and tools that we have; we’re able to go to the next level of quality and care that we can provide.”
The center’s current system is a free, web-based system that uses the now-defunct Internet Explorer. That technology is essentially obsolete regarding what is needed to use the recorder, and they have continuous feedback noise, among other problems, Frizzell and Jones said.
“With our current system, searching even like old calls and things that we might have to pull up is a lot more difficult,” Frizzell said.
“It’s very outdated,” Jones said. “There’s constant bug issues, it crashes all the time, and sometimes it doesn’t work.”
McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell said that the recorder system is important in order for dispatch to carry out its day-to-day operations and to help in other areas.
“It’s vital for 911 centers — especially for record keeping, court processes and things of that nature,” Kenneth Frizzell said.
The new system will have more recording channels for 911 and radio connections. It will also give the center a dedicated person to help troubleshoot the system, along with 24-hour technological support, which the current system does not have.
When Kenneth Frizzell took office in 2015, he said the recorder system and other technologies in the dispatch center were “already behind,” so he began to seek grants to get the center “where it needs to be.”
“We’re getting closer and closer,” Kenneth Frizzell said.
“We’ve been pushing everything to just keep up with the times, and technology is ever changing,” Jones said. “We’re constantly trying to stay up to speed.”
Kenneth Frizzell said they have secured four grants over the years to upgrade technology — for improvements such as proper and professional dispatch furniture and workstations, radio systems and software, and upgrades in computer-aided dispatch systems that assist with data entry.
In total, about $250,000 in grants have been secured for the upgrades. Both Kenneth Frizzell and Jones estimated they are the first upgrades for technology in the dispatch center since about the early 2000s.
“It was very long, long overdue,” Kenneth Frizzell said. “Of course, we could only do a little bit at a time because it cost several thousands of dollars. We just had to slowly get there due to funding. We’ve remained operational, and we’ve been able to limp along with this old equipment, and now we’re finally getting things in the direction that it needs to be.”
The dispatch center is seeking bids for a new 911 phone system that will be NextGen compatible.
“We’re going to be able to see a statewide map through the RapidDeploy system (and) they are going to have Text-to-911, which we currently cannot do; but that’s what (Kaylan) and I are working towards moving forward into making the center ready to go,” Deanna Frizzell said.
