Daviess County Fiscal Court distributed $358,000 in grants to local museums and arts agencies, which will use those funds to continue and expand their endeavors.
The grants are the result of state legislation passed in 2015, which allows excess money collected from the transient room tax to be used to “defray the costs to operate, renovate or expand a governmental or nonprofit convention center or fine arts center.”
“Over the years, as our room tax has grown … we now have an excess every year,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said at last Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting. “Typically, we distribute some of that excess yearly. The last two years, the pandemic hit. So, this is the first chance we’ve had to distribute some funds.”
Entities eligible to receive the grant funds were “downtown, inner-city arts agencies,” he said.
“If I could use this money to run a homeless shelter, that would be great. I can’t,” Mattingly said. “If I could go out and build a part in Whitesville, that would be great. I can’t. This money is for a specific use and purpose, as designated by [state law].”
This year’s recipients included the RiverPark Center, which received $63,000 to install security cameras at the facility.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum received $75,000 to implement a “Jerry Garcia Grateful Dead bluegrass roots exhibit.”
“What’s wonderful about this is Jerry Garcia was really an icon …. But a story that hasn’t really been explored is his early years in the San Francisco Bay area, and the folk scene that really evolved into his interest in bluegrass music. Even after the Grateful Dead achieved success, he continued to collaborate with bluegrass artists,” museum Director Chris Joslin said Thursday when receiving the grant.
“I think this will help us broaden our audience beyond the core bluegrass enthusiasts.”
Additionally, the Fine Arts Museum received $70,000 to renovate the Hampden Smith House, which was built in 1859.
Theater Workshop received $50,000 for lighting and security and lighting upgrades, while the Museum of Science and History received $50,000 for an “amazing airway exhibit” and other upgrades.
To round out the disbursements, the Owensboro Symphony received $50,000 to sponsor the 2023 Summer Salute program. The Owensboro Symphony started its outdoor Summer Salute concert last year, marking its first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
“When you are an organization with 80 people elbow to elbow, along with the audience — that’s where Summer Salute was born,” Owensboro Symphony CEO Gwen Payne said at the meeting.
Payne expressed gratitude for the grant, which she said will help continue the program.
“We play for the whole community, and we want to present this concert and involve as many people in the community as we can,” she said.
