McLean County was able to brave through the inclement weather brought on by Winter Storm Landon that affected parts of the commonwealth and other parts of the country last week.
“Luckily, we were fortunate,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “For the most part, we made it through fairly well.”
A winter storm watch was issued Feb. 1 by U.S. National Weather Service in Paducah for morning and early evening Feb. 4, with heavy mixed precipitation expected and a trace to two inches of total snow and sleet accumulations, while ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch.
NWS noted concerns of power outages and tree damage were likely due to ice and that travel could be “nearly impossible” and encouraged people to avoid the potentially hazardous road conditions if possible.
In response to potential power outages, warming stations were created at Calhoun City Hall, Sacramento Southern District Volunteer Fire Department, McLean County Western District/Beech Grove Fire Department, Livermore City Hall and Island/Southeastern Fire Department.
Power did go out in some sections of the county, with an estimate of 300 to 400 people, but was restored within hours.
“The uniqueness of the storm is like there was a dividing line between McLean County, Muhlenberg and Ohio,” Dame said. “We were able to actually get the assistance from Kenergy crews in those counties which come over to really resolve the outages, in what I would consider a pretty quick time frame.”
“We had about three or four different areas where the power went out, but no areas were down for very long,” said McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell said. “I know Beech Grove had some power outages and I think we had a small section of power outage on (Kentucky) Highway 254 in Sacramento.”
Before the storm came through, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Feb. 2, stating that the storm was going to be “dangerous to extremely dangerous for most residents in the state” and also brought in the National Guard.
On Feb. 3, NWS upgraded to a winter storm warning predicting freezing rain, sleet and snow. An ice storm warning was also issued from 6 p.m. Feb. 3 to 6 a.m. Feb. 4 of all west Kentucky and southwest Indiana areas.
NWS reported areas that received sleet and freezing rain could potentially receive snow, with accumulations predicted to be around one inch and warned that travel conditions would continue to be risky due to dropping temperatures and the snow falling on surfaces with ice.
Due to the weather readings and preventative nature, McLean County Courthouse and McLean County Sheriff’s Office ceased operations on Thursday and Friday, with patrol operations still in effect. McLean County Public Schools also closed in-person sessions, opting for non-traditional instruction (NTI).
Road conditions were noted to be “deteriorating” Thursday evening when the rain started to switch to ice, with Dame and Frizzell encouraging residents to stay home and not travel unless necessary.
Dame said that they made sure to have road crews ready to go beforehand despite having uncertainty of when the changing weather was going to occur and attempted to have pretreatment trial runs.
“From our side, on the logistics of it, it was a little bit stressful just for the fact that we assumed that the ice or snow would start a lot sooner,” Dame said. “So, we had crews in place in case that changeover from rain to ice to snow were to have happened ….”
Frizzell said that the roads did not get as bad as they originally anticipated.
He added that there was only one non-injury accident reported and about five phone calls regarding trees falling down mostly in the Beech Grove area.
“…Both county and state road crews do an excellent job … getting our roads pretty clear,” Frizzell said. “(The roads) got a little bit slick over the night when it turned from rain to ice into the following morning, but … within a few hours or so after daylight, the main sections of the roadways were open and very passable.”
While side streets remained slick, Frizzell reported that most roads in the county have cleared as of Sunday afternoon.
There were initial concerns about the storm being similar to the ice storm that occurred in 2009, but Dame and Frizzell said that it did not equate to that magnitude, though Dame admits that he did issue a Declaration of Local State of Emergency in order to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
“We were very fortunate that we didn’t have a major wide-scale event,” Dame said. “...Luckily, we didn’t have an emergency ….”
“This was a walk in the park …,” Frizzell said. “...This was nothing in comparison to that. We were without power for weeks and literally … you would be out patrolling, sliding around and you get to one section and a tree would be in front of you and you back up and another tree might fall down behind you.”
With winter weather still potentially on the way throughout the rest of the season, Frizzell encourages residents to be prepared sooner rather than later.
“Keep your pantries stocked,” Frizzell said. “If you can get a generator, get a generator. Try not to travel if you don’t have to. And keep yourself warm, and if you can’t get warm and if you don’t have a generator, utilize the warming centers that are set up to use.”
Dame echoes Frizzell’s advice while also noting the importance of knowing how to use backup heating equipment and sources in the home safely and correctly.
“...We always try to promote heat source safety, whether it be through the use of a generator, electric heat sources or other alternatives for gas heat,” Dame said. “You just have to make sure those are safe sources, and you have fresh air ….”
