County enhancing East Transfer Station

Daviess Fiscal Court is adding a new building and a pre-fabricated garage to its East Transfer Station at the Floral Road Convenience Center at Kentucky 144 and Floral Road.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said the county put a used trailer at the transfer station about 15 years ago to act as an office for the person working there.
But the floor had started to cave in, he said.
So, Fiscal Court authorized a new building there with an office, restroom and shower.
Envision Contracting was the low bidder on the building at $66,000.
The shower, Smith said, is in case someone gets accidentally sprayed with a chemical being dropped off as waste.
The pre-fab garage, he said, is for the transfer station’s backhoe.
Smith said the county has had problems with people stealing batteries from the backhoe when it sets out in the open.
The building is nearly complete.
Smith said approval to buy the garage will be on the fiscal court agenda on Jan. 28.
The low bid was about $11,000, he said.
Back in 1974, the county was having a serious problem with roadside dumping.
And Floral Road was one of the worst spots in the county.
County commissioners toured the road that year and found trash — including washing machines, television sets, couches, the cab of a truck and just plain garbage — piled up two feet high and stretching a mile along the road.
But what really made them mad was a dead horse and a dead cow dumped beside the road.
Later in 1974, the county bought 30 acres on Floral Road for an east county landfill.
In 1991, because of new environmental regulations, the east landfill was closed.
But a transfer station, similar to the one on Grimes Avenue in Owensboro, was put in to collect trash and then have it hauled across the county to the landfill on Kentucky 815.
Smith said it handles about 750 tons of trash a year.
The county’s trucks make three to five trips a week hauling between 7,000 and 8,000 pounds across the county each trip, he said.
Not only does the transfer station hold down roadside dumping, it saves residents of the eastern part of the county a long drive to the landfill.
And it brings in business from Ohio and Hancock counties, Smith said.
He said the charge of dumping is the same for out-of-county residents as it is for Daviess County residents.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.