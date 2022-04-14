With the celebration of Easter just days away, some entities in the county are offering events to keep children and families entertained.
The “Community Egg Hunt,” which returns for its second year, will begin Thursday and conclude Friday.
The event consists of local businesses that will hide eggs filled with prizes around the county. While most eggs will have coupons and products, participants can find golden eggs in order to win a cash prize.
The golden eggs will contain a voucher and the location to where the cash prize can be picked up.
Eggs will be hidden by Thursday only on city/county properties and at the participating businesses from Beech Grove, Calhoun, Island, Livermore and Sacramento.
Dayna Butterworth, owner of Cabin Fever Embroidery & Gifts in Calhoun and one of the organizers of the event, said that about 60 local businesses plan to participate in the event.
“Last year, it was super exciting. School let out last year on Thursday and all of the sudden, we’d see people running up and down the road,” Butterworth said. “...Everyone was trying to hunt eggs, even the adults …”
Butterworth said that the event is not just for the children, but also includes local businesses to give older families members a chance to be engaged.
“(It’s about) community involvement, getting our business names out there; people still didn’t know I was here and I’ve been here almost three years,” Butterworth said. “...I think this egg hunt is a little bit different. It’s geared more towards the adults than it is the kids, simply because of the prizes … which I think makes it even more fun.”
This weekend will include three Easter events, with one of them debuting for the first time.
Livermore Baptist Church will be hosting their Easter egg hunt beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Livermore Baptist Christian Life Center, 101 E. Seventh St.
Calhoun Chiropractic Center, in partnership with Calhoun Baptist Church, will debut their “Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Myer Creek Park, which will be filled with egg hunts for all ages from toddlers to fifth grade, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny and snacks such as candy, popcorn and Kona Ice.
Shannon Lindsey, chiropractic assistant, said the idea sparked after the center’s success of their annual “Kids Fest” event and wanted to give back to the community and hopes that the event’s launch will be a success.
“...We’re always trying to figure out different ways to give back, and we thought egg hunts are fun, so … let’s try it,” Lindsey said. “...We’re excited and I really hope we got the word out. And that’s the big thing — we really want people to come. …I love egg hunts and it was one of my favorite things to do as a kid ….”
The Island Community Development Association (ICDA) and the City of Island will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday at Island Wooden Bridge Park, which will also have an appearance by the Easter Bunny, along with egg hunts for four different age groups and prizes up for grabs.
Nancy Johnson, treasurer of ICDA, said that the event was originally run by the fire department but ICDA has taken over the event for about 10 years.
The event returned last year after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year I could tell everybody was excited because we hadn’t … had anything like that for quite some time,” Johnson said.
Johnson is looking forward to seeing more faces out and about due to the decrease in cases and resuming activities at the event that have occurred in the past.
“It just makes me feel a lot more comfortable to be able to (do certain things),” Johnson said. “...We like to give away … Kool-Aid and tea and candy and cookies for the kids (but) last year we did not do that ….”
While the event has gained momentum and growth in attendance over the years, Johnson admits that the turnout was down a little bit in 2021 but said they are expecting a “big crowd” this weekend.
One of things that Johnson enjoys about the event is how the children in attendance react and looks forward to seeing them on Saturday.
“I think it’s just seeing a kid’s face light up … and all the kids just have a good time,” Johnson said.
To view a list of businesses participating in the “Community Egg Hunt,” visit facebook.com/CabinFeverEmbroideryGifts.
