The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will make its anticipated return on Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Philpot and will run till Saturday.
This will be the first time the fair will take place since 2019.
It will also celebrate the fair’s 50th anniversary at the fairgrounds since moving there in 1972.
Though the fair was replaced by an Ag Fair showcasing livestock and judging fruits and vegetables in 2020 and 2021, the board is looking forward to getting things back on track.
“We’re really excited about it (and) that we’re finally being able to put it back on again,” said Joan Hayden, secretary of the fair board. “...It’s surreal because we haven’t been able to do it for two years.”
Hayden said that they hope for some “big crowds” this year and that the recent high temperatures and heat “doesn’t deter” folks from attending.
Hayden said that it has been difficult not being able to make the fair happen from a financial standpoint as well.
“...We are a non-profit and … we didn’t have any income coming in for those two years,” she said. “We rent out our venue for … weddings, receptions and birthday parties and things like this, but we couldn’t even do that for two years. We’re looking to play catch up there.”
But Hayden said that the public has shown interest in the fair, especially with some of the new happenings such as having more trucks for the monster truck show and the addition of a motocross event.
“I’ve had a lot of interest in (the motocross show),” she said. “I get probably 12 to 15 texts every day and instant messages about this, that and the other.”
Other highlights include the ATV 4-wheel mud bog, tractor pulls and a big firework show on the final night.
Hayden said one of the things that will be “bigger and better” for 2022 will be for community non-profits such as Girls, Inc., the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Puzzle Pieces and Wendell Foster that will come in between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for free, sponsored by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hayden said they will be able to ride the rides, participate in face painting and there will be a number of booths set up for them along with a free lunch, while also having the opportunity to see livestock.
“A lot of these kids will never have the chance to go to a county fair,” she said. “...Last time we did it, we had about 300 kids come out and we’re hoping for more than that.”
Another addition will be recent “American Idol” contestant Dakota Hayden of Fordsville in Ohio County, who will be performing at the event this year.
“We’re tickled to death with that,” she said. “He’s got his own base of fans, so I think that’ll bring a lot of people with them — and that’s what I want. …I want the people who always come (to come out) but I want new people to come out there and see what we have to offer.”
Hayden, who has been involved with the fair for about 15 years, said that she enjoys being able to see families coming back “night after night.”
“Families can come in, they can pay to get in the gate with their kids, they get to ride all the rides, go to all the exhibits, they get to see the events; all they have to do is find them something to eat,” she said. “We’ve made it a family-friendly atmosphere.”
For more information about the fair and the schedule, visit daviesscountyfair.com and daviesscountyfair.com/fair-schedule/.
Updates can also be found on facebook.com/daviesscountylionsclubfair.
