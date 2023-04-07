Thursday afternoon, Daviess County firefighters from the airport and east county fire departments practiced tracking a missing person across the city using a system for finding people with cognitive disorders.

The system, Project Lifesaver, uses a radio frequency to track people wearing a transmitter bracelet. The idea behind the technology is that if a person with a cognitive condition such as Alzheimer’s becomes lost, rescuers can locate him or her much faster than if they simply had to search based on a physical description and possible locations.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

