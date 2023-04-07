Thursday afternoon, Daviess County firefighters from the airport and east county fire departments practiced tracking a missing person across the city using a system for finding people with cognitive disorders.
The system, Project Lifesaver, uses a radio frequency to track people wearing a transmitter bracelet. The idea behind the technology is that if a person with a cognitive condition such as Alzheimer’s becomes lost, rescuers can locate him or her much faster than if they simply had to search based on a physical description and possible locations.
The system worked quickly in Thursday’s exercise, with firefighters locating a volunteer wearing a tracking bracelet at Legion Park in 33 minutes.
“To me, anything under an hour is exceptional,” Keith Hurm, fire inspector for the county fire department, said after Thursday’s exercise.
Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization that developed tracking systems designed for people who have cognitive conditions that can cause them to wander away from home and become lost.
Hurm said there is a need to locate people with cognitive disorders quickly.
“With anything medical, there is a ‘golden hour,’ ” to get a person assistance, Hurm said.
But people with cognitive conditions are particularly vulnerable when lost, because they might not be aware of traffic or other hazards, he said.
“Autistic children have no fear of water” and will walk right into a lake or body of water, Hurm said.
A person with Alzheimer’s or dementia will walk until they come to the first obstruction, stop and stay there, which creates a risk for exposure to the elements.
The radio system has a range of about five miles when firefighters are tracking from their vehicles and a shorter range when they are on foot.
Hurm said firefighters start at the person’s home, take signal readings and follow as the signal strength increases.
The system is available through the county fire department for families with an eligible family member.
The cost is $45 every three months, although the fire department has been able to provide the system at no cost for families that couldn’t pay, Hurm said.
To register a family member for the system, call Hurm at 270-685-8440.
“It has to be a family decision,” he said.
Although the system has been available through the county fire department for years, firefighters have not had to use it to find a missing person yet, Hurm said.
