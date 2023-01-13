The first installment of settlement funds from the federal opioid settlement, which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic, was distributed to each Kentucky county in the past couple of weeks.
The funding is the result of a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the top three drug distributors in the country, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp.
Kentucky received $478 million of its share of the settlement, with the state receiving half and local governments receiving the other.
According to the Kentucky Association of Counties, Christian County received $196,506 in December and will receive $31,905 this year. Over a total of 17 years, Christian County will receive a total of $930,739 towards the opioid epidemic.
“As far as the opioid settlement, the budget committee will look at those revenues and determine the most effective use of those dollars. We need to identify where the dollars will make the greatest impact,” said Christian County Judge Executive Jerry Gilliam.
According to state law, each local government must dedicate at least 85% of its earnings “toward abatement of the opioid epidemic in those communities.”
Another statute establishes the acceptable use of the funds for the reimbursement of prior costs and the funds for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of those suffering from opioid use disorders and co-occurring mental health or substance use disorders.
According to Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, additional settlement agreements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The proceeds of these settlements will also be divided equally between the state and local governments, subject to the same conditions.
