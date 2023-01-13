The first installment of settlement funds from the federal opioid settlement, which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic, was distributed to each Kentucky county in the past couple of weeks.

The funding is the result of a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the top three drug distributors in the country, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.