Daviess Fiscal Court has given the city a one-year notice that it’s terminating the current consolidated 911 dispatch center agreement.
Fiscal Court approved the notice, which would dissolve the memorandum of agreement (MOA) effective June 22, 2024, during its Thursday meeting.
According to county officials, the purpose is to renegotiate the terms of the MOA and begin a dialogue with city officials about what can be done to recruit and retain dispatchers to ensure smooth operations of the dispatch center and alleviate any stress or burnout factors on staff.
City Manager Nate Pagan said there was no reason for the county to terminate the agreement and that both sides could have addressed the issues with the current MOA in place.
Pagan added that he didn’t see the county’s move as just about renegotiating the agreement.
“The document they gave me speaks more about separation than continuation of the model,” Pagan said. “If (continuation) was what they intended to communicate, they did so poorly.”
The 911 MOA automatically renews between the city and county every three years. Under the agreement, the county funds 27% — $980,000 — of the current $3.6 million budget. The city funds the remaining 73% — $2.6 million. The cost percentages are based on the number of computer-aided dispatch (CAD) volume.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said the decision to approve the notice is more about leveraging discussion than the financial aspect of the agreement.
“I think it’s a leverage thing from the standpoint, of when we have a situation, that we think changes need to be made,” Castlen said. “So we’ve given the notice to force dialogue.”
The city and county consolidated 911 operations in 2009, with a three-year automatic renewal built-in.
The current MOA is in its first year of the new three-year agreement.
Pagan said there is a side legal issue of whether or not the county could terminate the notice at this early juncture into the renewal period.
Instead, Pagan argued that the year notice should’ve been done at the beginning of the third year.
But according to County Attorney John Burlew, the current Fiscal Court isn’t bound by a previous administration’s decision.
“…An MOA that’s entered into with other government agencies — it’s not commerce related — can be terminated if that MOA was executed by the prior administration, and in this case, it was.”
Paul Nave, 911 director, said his understanding is Fiscal Court’s decision to terminate the MOA is “just a formality.”
Nave, however, said the manpower issue within the 911 dispatch center is real and that he has spoken to city officials about being more competitive in pay, especially with the difficult hours dispatchers have to work.
“I expressed this to the city commission during the last budget process, that I have applicants that don’t understand that they have to work nights, weekends and holidays,” Nave said. “That’s a variable I can’t compete with — a Monday through Friday office job that pays close to what (they’re) making or more. …It’s unfortunate that 911 has to work nights and weekends, but it’s the nature of our job duties. Emergencies don’t stop at 5 o’clock on Friday.”
If and when the two governments meet about the 911 MOA agreement, Nave said he would “hope to be invited” into the conversations.
“If they need someone, who’s an expert in this profession and who’s been doing it for years, to help with any questions on decisions they’re making, I’ll be more than glad to give my concerns,” he said.
