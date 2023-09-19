Officials with the Daviess County Republican Party have responded to an allegation filed by a former candidate for local office, who alleged the party broke state campaign finance law.
In August, Tyler Sagardoy, an Owensboro resident who ran for Daviess Fiscal Court last year, filed a complaint with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance over a fundraiser the county Republicans held at Texas Roadhouse earlier in the month.
In the response, Daviess County GOP denied any wrongdoing and argued the funds the party received during the event were individual contributions and not made by Texas Roadhouse.
According to posts on the Republican Party’s Facebook page at the time of the fundraiser, the restaurant would donate 10% of food purchases to “Daviess County Republicans” of anyone who presented a flier about the fundraiser to restaurant staff. The event raised $90 for the county GOP, according to the party’s response.
Sagardoy’s complaint cites KRS 121.150(18), which says: “No candidate, slate of candidates, committee, except a political issues committee, or contributing organization, nor anyone on their behalf, shall knowingly accept a contribution from a corporation, directly or indirectly, except to the extent that the contribution is designated to a state executive committee’s building fund account established under KRS 121.172.”
The Daviess Count Republican Executive Committee’s response to Sagardoy’s complaint was received by the state agency on Aug. 31.
At the time the complaint was submitted to the state, Sagardoy said, “The fact of the matter is you don’t do that in Kentucky.”
Later, Sagardoy said, “You can’t take money from companies, pure and simple. If they received any money from Texas Roadhouse, it goes against campaign finance” law.
The response was submitted by county Republican Party Executive Committee Chairwoman Joanne Nelson and Treasurer Jason Potts.
“DCREC and its officers do not and did not intend to accept a contribution from a corporation, directly or indirectly,” the response says. “That would be a clear violation of KRS 121.150(18), and no respondent wishes to violate this, or any other, statute.”
The response says executive committee officials researched the restaurant fundraiser in advance but “did not find any guidance for this type of fundraiser.”
But officials did find guidance about campaign fundraisers that says, “food purchases at a candidate-sponsored fundraiser by an individual constitute an individual contribution.”
The funds raised at “percentage of sales” fundraisers come from individuals rather than a corporation, the response argues, because “individuals take a printed flyer to a restaurant on a certain date and time, requesting that a certain percentage of the money they pay the restaurant in that transaction — not any other funds of the corporation — be given to the organization,” the response says.
If no one had brought the fundraiser pamphlet to the restaurant, the county GOP would have earned nothing, the response says.
“Each individual chose to make a contribution to DCREC by printing this flyer, going to Texas Roadhouse in Owensboro on the appointed date and time and spending money there,” the response say. The restaurant “merely acted as an agent to collect these individual contributions and later pass them to DCREC,” the response says.
The GOP executive committee officials say the wording on flyer “should have better reflected this pass-through of individual contributions,” rather than “unintentionally implying a corporate contribution.”
The response says, if Registry of Election Finance officials find the local GOP misinterpreted how “percentage of sales” fundraisers operate, that KREF explains their reasoning and issues guidance for future candidates.
The restaurant’s managing partner, Jeff Heifner, was also named in the complaint. Heifner requested and received additional time to respond to the complaint.
Sagardoy said of the party’s response, “I think what happened is they ended up getting a couple of things confused.”
“They did a good-faith research effort,” but should have contacted their legal counsel before going ahead with the fundraiser, Sagardoy said, and said his view is “it’s the act that a business passed money to the party, that’s where it’s illegal.”
