As of Monday, April 25, McLean County had two new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

There have been a total of 51 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 3.1, putting the county in the green, or low, zone.

Statewide, there have been 1,325,726 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 15,413 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 6.49 per 100,000 population.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart, all 120 counties in the commonwealth are in the green zone as of Monday.

During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Beshear stated that COVID cases statewide were up “just a little bit” compared to the week of April 11 by a “very small amount,” though admitted that the positivity rate was up for the second straight week.

Regarding hospitalization rates, Beshear said that the statistics were “leveling out” and “incredibly low.

“This is a very good sign that when we factor in all the additional things that we are looking at now, especially hospitalizations with the variants were being as deadly as delta or as even the original version,” Beshear said. “Hospitalizations are still as low as they were last summer (and) in an incredibly good place.”

Beshear said that intensive care unit usage was “maybe the best it’s been since the pandemic really took hold” and that the use of ventilators was even lower than where they were in summer 2021.

During the question and answer section towards the end of the Team Kentucky Update, one question was posed regarding the low numbers and planned return of the Kentucky Derby this year, which is to take place on May 7.

“I will be at the Kentucky Derby. I look forward to it. And we’re in the best shape that we’ve been in since the start of the pandemic, with all factors considered, to host the Kentucky Derby,” Beshear said. “How exciting is that? We expect a record crowd and that record crowd occurring a time where we have the fewest people in the hospital ... is exciting; it’s also a blessing that we’re going to have this event at this time.”

Beshear feels overall that there is nothing to note regarding COVID that would warrant any uneasiness.

“We’re gonna keep taking a look at where the numbers of cases and positivity rate are, but (we’re) not concerned because of where the (hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilators) graphs are, which is in such a good place,” Beshear said.

