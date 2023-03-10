Daviess Fiscal Court voted Thursday, during its regular meeting at the courthouse, to hire JKS Architecture to conduct a comprehensive study of the Daviess County Detention Center.
The county agreed to pay $21,000 to the Hopkinsville-based firm to review the condition of the complex.
Treasurer Jordan Johnson said the Kentucky Department of Corrections recommended a facility study of the nearly 22-year-old detention center before investing in any capital projects there.
During the meeting, Johnson said JKS Architecture performed similar studies for 11 other detention centers in Kentucky.
“...We reached out to the respective jailers and they provided very positive feedback for JKS’ services,” Johnson said.
One capital project being proposed by Jailer Art Maglinger is a second kitchen that has an estimated $500,000 cost.
Maglinger said three meals a day are prepared at a different building inside the complex than where the bulk of the prisoners are housed, which is Building 1.
Of the 700 inmates, Maglinger said nearly 600 are held in Building 1 where the new, larger kitchen would go.
There is no cafeteria where all the inmates eat at one time, and that means meals have to be brought to the cells, Maglinger said.
“Where the current kitchen is — Building 3 — they have to drive and transport the food around,” he said.
Maglinger said he understands why the county wants to assess the entire facility before making the investment, but there would be an upside to having the second kitchen.
“I definitely think, logistically, it would be beneficial for the jail because that’s where most of the inmates are; it’s more centrally located; it creates inmate jobs, too.”
Maglinger said the current kitchen is part of buildings 2 and 3 that were constructed before Building 1. They combine for about 100 inmates, on average.
Meals were even cooked in Building 3 and brought to the old jail downtown at 110 St. Elizabeth St., near where the Owensboro Convention Center sits, before the detention center opened in July 2001.
Maglinger said Building 1 has a dedicated area for a kitchen, but it will need to be upgraded.
“It’s a huge space, and it even has some storage,” he said. “It was just never finished.”
The plan would be to keep the old kitchen and use it to feed the lower-offender inmates — a smaller population — who are also allowed to work in the kitchen.
“It would create about 20 inmate jobs,” Maglinger said.
