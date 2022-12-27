Additional snowfall made its way to the Daviess County and Owensboro areas Monday after seeing both snow and freezing temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning prior to Christmas Day.

According to Michael York, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, most areas saw around one inch of snow, with “give-or-take a couple tenths,” with temperatures at about 20.

