County hoping to see more programs at Pioneer Village

A decade ago, Daviess Fiscal Court was hoping to see the James Lambert Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park turned into a tourist attraction.
A volunteer group called Friends of Pioneer Village had big plans for the collection of log cabins, log barns and a one-room school.
They talked about a stockade around it, a jail, a woodworking shop, a pottery, a tavern/community meeting house, a tanning house, a printing press and even a flatboat dock on Yellow Creek.
There was even talk about a smaller version of Colonial Williamsburg.
Ideas were plentiful.
Money was not.
And in 2018, Friends of Pioneer Village, after several years of programming at the village, disbanded.
Ross Leigh, the county’s parks director, would like to find a way to increase programming there now that the coronavirus pandemic seems to be winding down.
The Daviess County Public Library plans to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Civil War with a Civil War encampment at Yellow Creek Park on April 30.
“My goal is to spend some time there and see if there is a way we can grow programming,” Leigh said. “I’d like to see additional activities there. But it works best when there is a network of people to support it.”
The foundation for Pioneer Village was laid 30 years ago, when Rosenwald Schoolhouse, a one-room school that served Black students at Pleasant Ridge from 1909 to 1936, was moved to the nature center in the back of the park in the summer of 1992.
Pioneer Village, with its log cabins and barns, began to develop around the school in 2001, the brainchild of then-County Commissioner Jim Lambert.
“We visited a park in Indiana, I can’t remember the name,” he recalled once. “But it had covered bridges, a working farm, an old farmhouse, a big garden. They served meals in the farmhouse.”
That was part of the inspiration, Lambert said, for pushing to create the Pioneer Village.
In March 2001, county employees and a few volunteers began salvaging giant, hand-hewn chestnut logs from a structure in northeast Daviess County.
Through the summer and fall, those logs, along with others collected from log structures here and there around the county, were assembled to create a log cabin and a log barn.
There was talk then about a country church, a general store and a post office in the village, but that hasn’t happened.
But a second cabin was built soon after the first.
In 2012, Friends added a forge for a blacksmith shop in the village.
And in 2019, the Jessie Jones House, built in 1821, was reassembled in the village.
In the past, Pioneer Days with living-history reenactors, Patriot Day with programming for schools and HistoryFest with colonial and frontier exhibits have been held there.
Daviess County Parks and Recreation teamed up with the Bluegrass Music Fellowship to create Bonfires and Bluegrass in Pioneer Village just before Christmas in 2003.
That led to the After Party at ROMP, where bands play in the village all night after the main stage closes.
Today, that’s the main use of the village, other than weddings and school trips.
But Leigh would like to see it used more if volunteers can be found for programming.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
