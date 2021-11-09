A new outdoor adventure park might be on the way for Daviess County.
Twelve years ago, Browning Ferris Industries donated about 80 acres of land to Daviess County, and Fiscal Court is looking into how to put that land to use.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said during Fiscal Court’s regular meeting Monday that the land, adjacent to the former Green River Disposal Landfill operated between 1970 and 1983, is on Kelly Cemetery Road and Chestnut Grove Road.
Smith said the county thus far hasn’t made use of the land.
“We think there may be an opportunity for a grant for us to develop it into more of an outdoor adventure area,” Smith said.
Smith said the land use is restricted. Whatever is built there must have minimal impact on the land — and most likely will not include off-road vehicles.
Fiscal Court unanimously approved a contact with Strategic Adventures of Ken Caryl, Colorado, to conduct a feasibility study on the property.
“They will explore all different types of outdoor adventure type applications, whether it be ziplining, ropes challenge courses or even just sky walks,” Smith said.
The cost of the consultant will be $9,500, plus invoiced travel expenses.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Daviess Fiscal Court budgeted $10,000 in its 2021-2022 fiscal-year budget for the study.
Mattingly said there are a number of grants available to communities to fund outdoor adventure parks, and this is an opportunity for the county to take advantage of the funding that might be available.
Smith said the county can provide Strategic Adventures with up to three sites to investigate and determine which specific location would be the best for an adventure park. Results should be back to the county within 30 days of the consultant’s visit.
“This would be something that if we did put it in, we would have to have a private company operate,” Smith said. “There is no way the county would want to try and operate something like this from both a staffing standpoint and a liability standpoint.”
Smith said Strategic Adventures has previously completed a report for the London, Kentucky, Convention and Visitors Bureau, which created an adventure park out of a former state park.
“This will also not only deal with the physical characteristics, but whether or not even this market would support this sort of a venture,” Smith said.
Mattingly said that if the county decided to move forward with building some form of adventure park on the property, it would be a similar situation to when the county brought in an outside company to operate the Daviess County Gun Club.
“We contracted out with private operators, and they had to provide us with liability insurance,” Mattingly said.
