When the Thoroughbred East and Normandy Heights neighborhoods were developed along Kentucky 54 in Daviess County more than 40 years ago, developers opted to forgo streetlights in favor of a more “country” esthetic.
Now, as the city of Owensboro continues to grow up around them, the question of installing streetlights throughout the neighborhood has again been brought to residents attention.
When longtime Thoroughbred East resident Beverly Vanover and her husband moved into their home 42 years ago, she said that most everybody in the development was content to forgo streetlights because they did not want to feel like they were living in the city.
“I believe that most everybody wanted the country life; it isn’t the country anymore,” Vanover said.
As Owensboro’s outlaying areas continued to become more developed, Vanover said crime and vandalism have increased in the neighborhood, but she thinks the time has passed to install streetlights.
“I think if we had done it back when they were putting in this subdivision, that is when they should have done it,” she said.
County Attorney Claud Porter said that in his roughly 16 years of working for the Daviess County he has never seen a fully developed neighborhood opt to install streetlights after it has been completely built.
“If you do it after, the residents would have to reach an agreement with a firm to pay the cost of the installation,” Porter said. “There would be at an upfront cost.”
Porter said more than 50% of residents must agree to the installation for the county to approve it.
“The residents are usually unwilling to pay that upfront cost to get those installed,” he said. “If you are running wires underground, it is an expensive cost and if you are running wires from pole to pole around to do it, it is still an expensive cost.”
Typically, Porter said a developer would seek approval from Daviess Fiscal Court to install street lighting in a new subdivision, often before the first lot is sold.
“When it is a new development, the developer pays that cost and includes that cost in the sale of that lot,” Porter said. “Just like the curbs and the gutters and all the other costs; that is just another part of the development cost so the developer recovers that at the sale of each lot and then the cost of operating the lights is what we put on the tax bills.”
Vanover said she would have to know how much it would cost her before she would consider supporting the installation of street lights in her neighborhood.
“I can’t imagine them coming out here and putting in lights for a cheap price; you aren’t going to get anybody out there to do that,” she said.
Kathy McCarty said she has lived in the Thoroughbred East neighborhood for 27 years and this is not the first time the idea of installing street lights has been brought up.
“Maybe 10 years or so ago somebody tried t get street lights then, and it got voted down right off the bat, I think, because I never heard anymore about it,” McCarty said.
McCarty said that she has seen an increase in vandalism, but she has installed spotlights outside her home and generally hasn’t had any problems with lawbreakers.
“I wouldn’t want to leave my cars unlocked but it is pretty much that way anymore all over town,” she said.
With the cost of operating the streetlights being factored into residents tax bills, McCarty said she is not in favor of paying higher taxes.
“My take on it is, and most of the other residents, we have bought our own lights and I would say whoever is complaining, and it doesn’t matter to me, but I have been here 27 years and I have done just fine without them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.