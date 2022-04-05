Daviess Fiscal Court has spent well over a decade trying to get into green energy.
So far, the county has had little success.
But Judge-Executive Al Mattingly hasn’t given up.
In 2012, Fiscal Court was looking into the possibility of adding solar panels and a gas generator to the county courthouse to help lower soaring electricity costs.
At the time, Mattingly said that utilities at the courthouse were expected to rise from $65,000 that year to $90,000 in 2013.
But that didn’t work out, he said Monday, because “we were concerned that the roof wouldn’t support solar panels.”
The county hasn’t given up on solar though.
Mattingly said, “We’ve tried to get people interested in putting a solar farm at the landfill.”
He said, “We took an old strip mine, filled it with garbage, planted grass on top of that and we’d like to put solar panels on it.”
That would take the property from the age of fossil fuel to the age of clean energy, Mattingly said.
But, he said, so far the solar energy people the county has talked with want thousands of acres.
The landfill has between 100 and 150 useable acres, Mattingly said.
The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission said last month that it has had several inquiries about solar farms in Daviess County.
Mattingly said he sees little likelihood of wind farms here.
“Wind farms need hundreds of acres,” he said. “We probably don’t have enough acres for them. I don’t think they could do it on the landfill because they need a substantial foundation.”
But Mattingly is still hopeful that what’s called “green gas” can be harvested at the landfill.
Decomposing garbage at the West Daviess County Landfill creates methane gas, which is burned off when it enters the atmosphere.
In 2008, the county received inquiries about buying the methane from 20 energy firms.
And in early 2009, Fiscal Court received bids from five of those firms.
E.ON U.S., the corporation that then operated Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric Co., was selected as the company with which the county would negotiate.
But that summer, the county had to open one side of the landfill for a 10-acre expansion.
That reduced the flow of methane too low to provide enough to sell commercially.
In 2010, county officials were hoping to get a 20-year contract to sell the methane.
Whoever bought it would install a system to generate electricity at the landfill and transmit it to the national power grid over nearby transmission lines, according to that proposal.
But there was a problem with water getting in the wells, which has since been addressed.
These days, the 20 gas wells underneath the landfill pull in 360 cubic feet of methane per minute, or roughly 2,693 gallons.
In all, the wells pull in almost 3.9 million gallons of gas daily from the breakdown of the landfill’s organic material that is ultimately “flared-off.”
Mattingly said earlier, “If there is a way to take that resource and turn it into an economic good, that is better for the environment. If it is turned into a liquid to run equipment, or whatever the case may be, it will displace a nonrenewable fossil fuel.”
He said, “Those are the two issues that drove us on this. We would be better off as a government entity and we can provide an avenue for the methane to be used in an environmentally beneficial manner.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
