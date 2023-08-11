Daviess County commissioners are proposing county tax rates remain the same for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Although the rate will stay the same, the county will receive more revenue from property taxes due to increases in property values.
Thursday evening, county officials held first reading of their tax rate ordinance and proposed to keep the real property (real estate) tax rate at 13 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The real property tax rate is expected to generate $9.699 million in revenue.
County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said the real property tax rate is above the “compensating rate,” or the tax rate needed to produce the same amount of revenue as the previous year. The “compensating rate” for the year would be 12.6 cents per $100.
“The compensating rate is always lower as long as assessments are going up,” Johnson said before Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
Not lowering the rate to the compensating rate “is one of the few ways a taxing districts can guard against inflation,” Johnson said.
All other tax rates will remain steady. The tax rate for tangible personal property will be 13.84 cents, and the tax rates for vehicles and watercraft will stay at 17 cents per $100 in assessed value.
Real property taxes are the county’s largest tax generator. Motor vehicle taxes are second and are expected to generate $1.682 million. Taxes on tangible personal property will produce just over $960,000, according to the county’s tax ordinance.
Keeping the current rates will have no effect on future county finances, Johnson said.
“After examining the county’s current financial position and projecting the county’s financial position over the next few years, keeping the rates the same would generate sufficient revenue to manage the FY 23/24 budget with no apparent negative impact to future fiscal years,” Johnson said.
County commissioners took no action on the tax rates Thursday. They are expected to approve the rates at their next meeting on Aug. 24.
