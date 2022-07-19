Daviess Fiscal Court has made an offer to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, for the base of the Confederate Monument at the county courthouse.
County Attorney Claud Porter said the UDC has until the end of the month to consider the offer.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he would prefer the monument base be moved to the Battle of Panther Creek site.
The statue was removed after Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones ruled the statue was the property of Fiscal Court. The UDC had sued, claiming the agency owned the statue, after Fiscal Court began discussing moving the statue off the courthouse property.
The UDC filed a motion to appeal after Jone’s ruling, but had not filed the actual appeal in time to stop Fiscal Court from taking the statue off the base and relocating it to the county operations center.
Porter said Monday he did not know if the UDC had filed its appeal document yet with the state Court of Appeals.
Once the Circuit Court record of the case is certified by the Court of Appeals, the UDC will “have a certain amount of time in which to file an appeal,” Porter said.
“We have made them an offer,” Porter said, and that, “we have sent them a proposal, and we are also waiting for that.”
Mattingly said the statue of the Confederate statue is “being prepared for relocation.”
The base of the statue hasn’t been moved off the courthouse grounds yet.
“According to Claud, we can move the base,” Mattingly said. The statue base is “16 tons of granite,” Mattingly said.
“We only want to move it one time,” Mattingly said. “We would like to resolve a final resting place for the base, if there is a final resting place.”
Mattingly said there have been offers and counters between Fiscal Court and the UDC over time.
“I made an offer to them several months ago. They wanted the whole statue,” Mattingly said. “The statue is no longer in the offer,” but the base is, Mattingly said.
Mattingly said it’s time to put an end to the matter.
“In my opinion, the Battle of Panther Creek would be a good place for the that base to go,” because a number of Confederate soldiers were killed there, Mattingly said. “I think the entire community is ready for (the issue) to be resolved.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.